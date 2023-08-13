SSC MTS Result 2023 To Be Out Soon, Details Inside

SSC MTS Result 2023:Candidates who clear the exam will be considered to take the Tier 2 exam.

SSC MTS Result 2023: Staff Selection will announce the results of the MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2022 results on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The result is expected in the second week of August.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment exam was held in two stages, the first phase was held from May 2 to May 19, 2023, and the second phase was held from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The window to raise objections to the tentative answer key was closed on July 4.

The scorecards of all candidates, whether qualified or not, will be released by the Commission.

SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 is conducted to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies.

Steps to check SSC MTS Result 2023

Visit the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the result section. Go to the SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 or SSC Havaldar exam result 2022 link. A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open. Check your SSC MTS result 2023

