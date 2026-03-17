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SSC 2026 Revised Exam Calendar Out: Check Dates For Combined Graduate Level, CHSL And Other Exams

SSC 2026 Exam Calendar: The Staff Selection Commission has released the revised 2026-2027 exam calendar, updating dates for CGL, CHSL, GD Constable, Sub-Inspector, Stenographer, and MTS exams.

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SSC 2026 Revised Exam Calendar Out: Check Dates For Combined Graduate Level, CHSL And Other Exams
SSC Exam Calendar: CGL 2026 notification will be released on March 31

SSC 2026 Revised Exam Calendar: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised examination calendar for the 2026-2027 recruitment cycle. Candidates can check the updated exam schedule on the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

The dates have been revised for several exams, including Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2026, Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2026, General Duty (GD) Constable, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs, Stenographer, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and others.

SSC CGL 2026 Details

The CGL 2026 notification will be released on March 31, and the application process will remain open until April 30, 2026. The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted between May and June 2026.

SSC CHSL 2026 Details

The CHSL 2026 notification will be released on April 30, and candidates will be able to apply until May 31, 2026. The Tier 1 CHSL exam will be held between July and September 2026.

SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2026

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How To Download Exam Calendar?

  • Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.
  • Under the "For Candidates" tab, click on "Examination Calendar" .
  • The 2026-2027 exam schedule will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.
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