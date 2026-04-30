Telangana SSC Results 2026 Recounting, Reverification And Supplementary Exam Dates Announced

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, has announced the schedule for recounting, reverification, and advanced supplementary examinations after the declaration of Telangana SSC Results 2026. Students who wish to apply for rechecking of marks or appear for supplementary exams can now complete the process within the given timeline.

TS SSC Results 2026: Recounting and Reverification Schedule

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for recounting or reverification of answer scripts from April 30 to May 14, 2026 through the official website. The fee for recounting is INR 500 per subject, while the fee for reverification is INR 1,000 per subject.

The board has also clarified that there is no provision for revaluation or undervaluation. Students applying for reverification are not required to apply separately for recounting. Applications can be submitted online either directly by the candidate or through the concerned headmaster. Students should keep their hall ticket and SSC marks memo ready while applying.

Telangana SSC Supplementary Exam Dates

The Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2026 will be conducted from June 5 to June 12, 2026. The examination timing will be 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM each day. Students who failed in the March 2026 examinations are eligible to appear. Candidates who failed since 2015 under the CCE pattern can also apply for these supplementary examinations.

The last date for payment of supplementary examination fee is May 14, 2026. Schools must submit applications to district authorities by May 15, while the final submission deadline at the state level is May 16, 2026. A late fee option of INR 50 will also be available before the commencement of examinations.

This year, a total of 5,26,166 students appeared for the Telangana SSC examinations. Out of these, 5,16,815 were regular students and 9,351 were once-failed candidates. The board reported that 4,97,312 students passed successfully.