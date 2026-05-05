SRM JEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Out: Check Next Stages, Important Dates Here

SRM JEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has declared the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) Phase 1 result today at 3 pm. Candidates can check their rank on the admission portal by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The rank card will display the candidate's All India SRMJEEE Rank. The institute declares results online after each phase is completed.

SRMJEEE 2026 is a national exam that acts as a common entrance examination for all SRM Group institutes and universities located at Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Ghaziabad, Vadapalani, Amaravati, Sonepat (Haryana), and Sikkim. Candidates who are selected based on SRMJEEE marks are allotted campus and course based on the course preference selected at the time of counselling. The seats are allotted only based on SRMJEEE - All India Rank and availability of seats, according to the official website.

Next Phases: Application, Exam Dates

The Phase 1 exams were conducted from April 24 to 29, 2026. Check below the application and exam dates for next phases of the entrance exam.

Phase 2

Last Day to Apply: June 4, 2026

Exam Dates: June 10 to 15, 2026

Phase 3

Last Day to Apply: June 30, 2026

Exam Dates: July 4 to 5, 2026

Students must submit separate applications for each phase. Students are also advised by the institute to download and save their rank card as it is required for counselling, choice filling, document verification, and final admission.

Candidates must note that the slot booking will start two to three days before the exam dates. Classes are expected to begin in August 2026, according to the official calendar.