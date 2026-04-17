VITEEE Slot Booking 2026 Starts Today: Application Process, Admit Card, Exam Details

VITEEE 2026: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started its online slot booking process, also known as the Online Test Booking System (OTBS) 2026, as per reports. Candidates appearing for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examinations (VITEEE) 2026 can choose their test city, date, and the session/slot through the online scheduling system at vit.ac.in. The VITEEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in the VIT group of institutions.

The online test booking system is available for all registered candidates. Applicants must note that the slots are booked by the 'first-come-first-served' basis and are subject to the availability of date and time. A slot once booked cannot be changed. Students must select the test city as mentioned on the application form. According to the official VITEEE 2026 notification, the slot booking process was tentatively scheduled in the second week of April.

The VITEEE application process follows submission of application forms, application verification and scrutiny, test slot booking, and finally the admit card generation.

It is the responsibility of the candidates to book their test schedule through the online booking system within the stipulated time, according to the official document. A confirmation mail will be sent to the candidates after they have booked their examination schedule through the online test booking system. The institute is expected to conduct the VITEEE 2026 from April 28 to May 3.

The VITEEE 2026 admit cards will be made available to the candidates 48 hours before the scheduled exam. The hall ticket will inform candidates about the venue of the exam. Applicants must carry a printout of the VITEEE hall ticket 2026 to the examination centre. The admit card will contain application number, photograph of the students, test centre address, test date and time.