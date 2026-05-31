Delhi University BTech Admission 2026 Registration Starts, Know Eligibility, Fees, And How to Apply

The University of Delhi (DU) has officially started the registration process for BTech Admission 2026-27. Students who wish to pursue engineering courses at Delhi University can now submit their applications through the official admission portal. The registration window is open and candidates must complete the process before June 15, 2026.

Admission to DU's BTech programmes will be granted based on candidates' performance in JEE (Main) 2026. The university will prepare seat allotment lists using the All India Common Rank List (CRL). This makes the admission process transparent and merit-based.

Delhi University BTech Admission 2026: Eligibility and Selection Process

Candidates seeking admission to BTech courses at Delhi University must have appeared for JEE (Main) 2026. The university will consider the Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE Main for allocating seats in various engineering programmes.

Applicants are advised to carefully check their JEE Main details before starting the registration process. The information entered during DU registration must exactly match the details submitted in the JEE Main application form, including the candidate's name and date of birth.

DU BTech Admission 2026 Registration Fee and Required Documents

The registration-cum-allocation fee is mandatory for participating in the counselling process. Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC-NCL and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 1,500. For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the fee is Rs 1,200.

Students should keep scanned copies of important documents ready before filling out the application form. These include a recent passport-size photograph, signature, educational certificates, and category or other supporting certificates, wherever applicable.

How to Apply for Delhi University BTech Admission 2026?

Visit the official DU engineering admission portal.

Select "New Registration" if applying for the first time.

Existing users can log in using their JEE (Main) 2026 application number and password.

Fill in the application form carefully.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the applicable registration fee.

Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.

Delhi University has also advised applicants to use an active email address during registration, as the verification OTP will be sent to the registered email ID.