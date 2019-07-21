Srinagar B.Ed. College Organises Blood Donation Camp

The Srinagar B.Ed college, in association with the Department of Health Services, organised a voluntary blood donation camp on Sunday. The aim of the camp was to encourage the youth to donate blood as the region suffers from a perennial shortage of blood for treatment.

Speaking about the initiative, a donor Sameena said: "I believe that my pint of blood will help somebody to survive. I am very happy that I am serving the society this way. I feel very privileged. Such initiatives inculcate values in students."

Another participant said that "donating blood is the best gift you can give someone". "We feel proud that we are a part of this camp but it is our request that such type of camps should be continued so that more and more people can donate for the great cause," the donor said.

Dr Rafia Hassan, a medical expert from the Government Medical College, told ANI that the blood stock in hospitals in this region is often inadequate as they not only treat trauma cases but also cancer patients.

"I am very happy that a blood donation camp is being organised in this college. Apart from patients in the trauma centre we also treat cancer patients so we frequently require blood units for treatment. But there is an acute shortage of blood in these banks. I am happy that a lot of youngsters are donating blood voluntarily. I am sure that this would reduce the problem of paucity of blood units to some extent."

As many as 53 donors, including four first-timers, donated blood at the camp.

Dr Seema Naaz, Principal of B.Ed College, said: "As many as 53 people donated blood. The idea was given by the college staff. I am very happy that not only students but even faculty members showed enthusiasm to make this mega event a success."

