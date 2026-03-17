Specially-Abled Bihar Girl's School Struggle Sparks Outrage After Tricycle Breaks Down

A 15-year-old girl in Bihar's Gopalganj has drawn widespread attention after a tricycle provided by local authorities broke down within days, leaving her to continue her daily journey to school on foot. Soni Kumari, who is specially-abled and can't walk properly, lives in Hussainpur village. Despite her condition, she is forced to complete a journey of around two kilometres every day on foot to attend school.

When her story went viral on social media, many people and celebrities, including actor Sonu Sood and Kumar Vishwas, came forward to help.

Following the attention, the district administration provided her with a tricycle, raising hopes that her daily commute would become easier. But those hopes were short-lived.

Images and videos now circulating online show the tricycle in a damaged condition; her mother Gulaichi Devi says it broke down just three to four days after being handed over. When NDTV visited Soni's house, the tyres of the tricycle were worn out and punctured, making it difficult to use, while the handle was also broken.

Soni's mother, Gulaichi Devi, says the family had little means to support her daughter's treatment or mobility. Soni's father died shortly after her birth, and the family struggles to make ends meet.

"We thought her problem was finally solved. But now it is no longer usable," she said.

Despite the setback, Soni remains determined.

She says she will continue going to school even without assistance and hopes to become a doctor one day.

"I want to study and serve people in my village," the teenager said.

Officials from the district administration, including District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Singh, have not responded to requests for comment. NDTV tried reaching Bihar's education minister Sunil Kumar for comment, but it is still awaited.

The incident has triggered criticism online, with many questioning the quality of support provided to vulnerable beneficiaries.

"When aid meant for a disabled student turns into a cheap publicity stunt, it raises serious questions about accountability. The District Magistrate of Gopalganj should be held responsible and suspended immediately," one of the X users said.

"It's as if she's been handed junk. This poor girl's name has garnered a lot of PR, but this is the reality," said another.

For now, Soni's journey to school continues - once again, on foot.