Southern Railway Invites Applications For 2,438 Apprentice Posts, Details Here

Southern Railway has invited applications for 2,438 apprentice posts. Registration began on July 22 and will close on August 12. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/OBC/EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 100.

SC/ST, physically handicapped, and female candidates are exempt from the fee.

Railway SR Apprentice 2024: Age Limit

Minimum Age: 15 Years

Maximum Age: 22-24 Years

Eligibility

For Freshers:

Applicants must have passed 10th and 12th grades with at least 50% marks.

For ex-ITI:

10th pass with an ITI degree

NCVT certificate in the relevant trade

Railway SR Apprentices 2024: Factory/Zone Wise Vacancy

Factory/Zone Name Type Total Posts

Signal & Telecommunication Workshop / Podanur, Coimbatore- Fresher- 18

Carriage & Wagon Works Perambur- Fresher 47

Railway Hospital / Perambur Medical - Laboratory Technician MLT - Fresher - 20

Signal & Telecommunication Workshop / Podanur, Coimbatore - Ex-ITI- 52

Thiruvananthapuram Division -Ex-ITI - 145

Salem Division Ex-ITI 222

Palakkad Division Ex-ITI 285

Carriage & Wagon Works / Perambur- Ex-ITI - 350

Electrical Workshop / Perambur- Ex-ITI-130

Loco Works Perambur- Ex-ITI - 228

Engineering Workshop / Arakkonam- Ex-ITI - 48

Chennai Division / Personnel Branch- Ex-ITI - 24

Chennai Division Electrical / Rolling Stock / Arakkonam - Ex-ITI - 65

Chennai Division Electrical / Rolling Stock / Avadi- Ex-ITI- 65

Chennai Division Electrical / Rolling Stock / Tambaram- Ex-ITI - 55

Chennai Division Electrical / Rolling Stock / Royapuram- Ex-ITI - 30

Chennai Division Mechanical Diesel- Ex-ITI- 22

Chennai Division Mechanical Carriage & Wagon- Ex-ITI - 250

Chennai Division Railway Hospital Perambur- Ex-ITI - 3

Central Workshops Ponmalai- Ex-ITI- 201

Tiruchchirappalli Division- Ex-ITI - 94

Madurai Division- Ex-ITI - 84

Eligible Locations

Candidates must reside in the following areas within the geographical jurisdiction of Southern Railway to apply: