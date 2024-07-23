Advertisement
Southern Railway Invites Applications For 2,438 Apprentice Posts, Details Here

Southern Railway Recruitment 2024: Candidates from the General/OBC/EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 100. SC/ST, physically handicapped, and female candidates are exempt from the fee.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is August 12.
Southern Railway has invited applications for 2,438 apprentice posts. Registration began on July 22 and will close on August 12. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

Application Fee

  • Candidates from the General/OBC/EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 100.
  • SC/ST, physically handicapped, and female candidates are exempt from the fee.

Railway SR Apprentice 2024: Age Limit

  • Minimum Age: 15 Years
  • Maximum Age: 22-24 Years

Eligibility

For Freshers:

Applicants must have passed 10th and 12th grades with at least 50% marks.

For ex-ITI:

  • 10th pass with an ITI degree
  • NCVT certificate in the relevant trade

Railway SR Apprentices 2024: Factory/Zone Wise Vacancy

Factory/Zone Name Type Total Posts

  • Signal & Telecommunication Workshop / Podanur, Coimbatore- Fresher- 18
  • Carriage & Wagon Works Perambur- Fresher 47
  • Railway Hospital / Perambur Medical - Laboratory Technician MLT - Fresher - 20
  • Signal & Telecommunication Workshop / Podanur, Coimbatore - Ex-ITI- 52
  • Thiruvananthapuram Division -Ex-ITI - 145
  • Salem Division Ex-ITI 222
  • Palakkad Division Ex-ITI 285
  • Carriage & Wagon Works / Perambur- Ex-ITI - 350
  • Electrical Workshop / Perambur- Ex-ITI-130
  • Loco Works Perambur- Ex-ITI - 228
  • Engineering Workshop / Arakkonam- Ex-ITI - 48
  • Chennai Division / Personnel Branch- Ex-ITI - 24
  • Chennai Division Electrical / Rolling Stock / Arakkonam - Ex-ITI - 65
  • Chennai Division Electrical / Rolling Stock / Avadi- Ex-ITI- 65
  • Chennai Division Electrical / Rolling Stock / Tambaram- Ex-ITI - 55
  • Chennai Division Electrical / Rolling Stock / Royapuram- Ex-ITI - 30
  • Chennai Division Mechanical Diesel- Ex-ITI- 22
  • Chennai Division Mechanical Carriage & Wagon- Ex-ITI - 250
  • Chennai Division Railway Hospital Perambur- Ex-ITI - 3
  • Central Workshops Ponmalai- Ex-ITI- 201
  • Tiruchchirappalli Division- Ex-ITI - 94
  • Madurai Division- Ex-ITI - 84

Eligible Locations

Candidates must reside in the following areas within the geographical jurisdiction of Southern Railway to apply:

  • Tamil Nadu
  • Puducherry
  • Kerala
  • Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands
  • Only the two districts of Andhra Pradesh- SPSR Nellore and Chittoor
  • Only one district of Karnataka- Dakshina Kannada
