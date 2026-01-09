SNAP 2025 Results Declared By Symbiosis International University

The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has released the scorecards for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can visit the official website of snaptest.org to check their results. They will be required to enter their SNAP ID and password to access the result.

The score cards comprise of details including candidate's name, date of birth, category, address, parents' details, photo and signature, roll number, SNAP exam date, session and year, sectional scores and overall scores.

SNAP is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme offered by any institute of Symbiosis International University (SIU). The exam is conducted in multiple sessions in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at test centres.

Candidates who appeared in multiple sessions have the option to apply for admission using their highest score in all the attempts.

Steps to download results:

Step 1 : Visit the official website https://www.snaptest.org/

The registrations for the exam closed on November 20, 2025. The exam was conducted on December 6, December 14 and December 20, 2025.

