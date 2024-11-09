SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2024: Application Begins, Check Steps To Apply

SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2024: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has started accepting applications for SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2024 for Grade A and Grade B positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 72 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website of SIDBI, sidbi.in. The last date to submit the application is December 2, 2024.

SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to educational qualification/post-qualification experience: December 2, 2024

Tentative date of online examination (Phase I): December 22, 2024

Tentative date of online examination (Phase II): January 19, 2025

Tentative schedule of interview: February 2025

The official notification reads: "Before applying, candidates should read all the instructions carefully and ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for the post. SIDBI will admit candidates based on the information furnished in the online application, along with the applicable requisite fee, and will verify their eligibility at the interview/joining stage. If, at any stage, it is found that any information furnished in the online application is false/incorrect or if, according to the Bank, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/her candidature will be canceled, and he/she will not be allowed to appear for the interview/joining."

SIDBI Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official SIDBI website, sidbi.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Apply Online" link for SIDBI Recruitment 2024

Step 3. Enter your personal details to register

Step 4. Log in to your account and fill out the application form

Step 5. Make the application fee payment and click on submit