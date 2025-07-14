SIDBI Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For Various Posts; Salary Up To Rs 1.15 Lakh

SIDBI Recruitment 2025: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has opened the online registration portal for recruitment to 76 managerial posts in Grade A and Grade B categories across general and specialist streams. The application process began on July 14, 2025, and will continue until August 11, 2025.

Eligible candidates can apply for the positions on SIDBI's official website: www.sidbi.in.

SIDBI Recruitment 2025: Vacancies And Posts Available

As per Advertisement No. 03/Grade 'A' and 'B'/2025-26, the bank is inviting applications for the following posts:

Assistant Manager (Grade A - General Stream)

Manager (Grade B - General Stream)

Manager (Grade B - Legal Stream)

Manager (Grade B - IT Stream)

SIDBI Jobs 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process involves three phases:

Phase I: Online screening exam (200 marks across 7 sections)

Phase II: Advanced online exam (two papers totaling 200 marks)

Phase III: Personal Interview (100 marks), which will also consider extracurricular achievements and recognitions.

Shortlisted candidates will also undergo a Psychometric Test to assess communication, leadership, and problem-solving skills.

SIDBI Grade A And B Jobs 2025: Important Dates

• Cut-off Date for Age Eligibility: July 14, 2025

• Cut-off Date for Work Experience: August 11, 2025

• Phase I Online Exam: September 6, 2025

• Phase II Online Exam: October 4, 2025

• Interviews: November 2025 (Tentative)

SIDBI Recruitment 2025: Salary

Selected candidates will be offered a monthly salary ranging from Rs 44,500 to Rs 1,15,000, depending on the grade and experience.

SIDBI Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

• SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175 (intimation charges only)

• General/OBC/EWS: Rs 1100 (Rs 925 application fee + Rs 175 intimation charges)

• SIDBI Staff Candidates: No charges

SIDBI Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Visit www.sidbi.in and click on "Apply Online".

Complete the registration by entering basic details.

Upload your photograph and signature.

Fill out the application form and verify all information.

Make the required payment online to complete the process.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the eligibility criteria and application instructions before applying. Any discrepancies or false information may result in disqualification at later stages.