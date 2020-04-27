School Teachers Tweet Their Salary Woes To Education Minister

Teachers tweeted to the Education Minister about the uncertainty around their salaries (File photo)

As schools have been asked to exempt students from paying fee, teachers are worried about their salaries. When the Education Minister called upon parents to submit their questions to be addressed in a webinar, several teachers took to Twitter and directed their salary woes at the minister.

Teachers have asked if the school fee is waived, how a school would pay the staff's salary.

If school fee is waived off or deferred,

than how school will pay our salory #EducationMinisterGoesLive@DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry — Deepak Kumar tandan (@Gobtech2) April 26, 2020

"If school fee is waived how will my school pay me my salary? We are working harder than ever due to lockdown via online education " — Ritu Sharma (@RituSha05436431) April 27, 2020

"How would the school pay its staff when there is no source of income," wrote on user on Twitter.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive The teachers and the entire staff needs to be paid their salaries. If the school fee is not paid how will the teachers and other staff be paid? — Rishi Seth (@vinisharishi) April 27, 2020

The situation, some pointed out, is worse for those who live alone or are not hired on a permanent basis.

Many teachers won't be able to survive without salaries especially the one's who are living alone or are not even permanent ."https://t.co/Q0wFPrSxK6#EducationMinisterGoesLive#teachers — Rhea Sanjeev (@rhea_sanjeev) April 27, 2020

Some teachers also emphasized that since the lockdown, they have been working harder than before to make sure students do not lose their academic year. They have had to learn the modalities of teaching online and are working tirelessly. If schools won't charge fees, how will they pay their staff, asked a teacher on Twitter.

Teachers r working harder than ever for virtual classes.They're not IT experts,but learning & teaching at the same time to make sure there's no loss to kids edu.If school won't charge fees,how they're going to pay their staff. @DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry — Pankaj (@pankajsmarty28) April 27, 2020

If the Govt asks private schools to waive the fee, how will the school pay my salary? I have (just like many other teachers out there) worked very hard during this unexpected times, will my effort get no recognition?#EducationMinisterGoesLive@HRDMinistry@DrRPNishank — sumerunnisa (@sumerunnisa1) April 26, 2020

"Parents have to cooperate as teachers are also working harder than ever in this lockdown. So they should get their remuneration," wrote one teacher

Parents have to cooperate as teachers are also working harder than ever in this lockdown. So they should get their remuneration. #EducationMinisterGoesLive@HRDMinistry@DrRPNishankhttps://t.co/qm7zpwEWcc — Srishti Kapoor (@sris009) April 26, 2020

Private schools have been asked by Ministry of HRD and respective state governments to not charge school fee during the lockdown period.

States have all come up with some variation of the order. UP government asked schools not to charge advance fee and transportation fee from students for the lockdown period. Delhi government had also directed schools in the NCR to not demand three months' advance fee form students. A similar order came from the Tamil Nadu CM Office, warning of action against schools which charged fee from students in violation of its orders.

Schools across the nation have also been asked not to cancel a student's enrolment if they are unable to pay school fee during the lockdown period.

With entire or partial fee waived, teachers are worried about how a school administration will manage to pay their salaries and hence have directed their queries to the Minister.

