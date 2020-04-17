Delhi Private Schools Asked Not To Charge 3 Months' Fee At A Time

The Delhi government has asked private schoolsnot to charge three months' tuition fee at a time.

The Delhi government has asked private schools not to charge three months' tuition fee at a time, which many schools are seen doing parents have complained.

No private school will be allowed to increase fees during the coronavirus lockdown and only the tuition fee can be charged till the time schools reopen, the Deputy CM who holds the education portfolio said.

He also clarified that charges such as transport fee, annual fee or any other miscellaneous head cannot be levied during the lockdown, which will continue till May 3.

"No school can charge three months' tuition fee (at a time), the fee has to be collected monthly. Schools are mandated to pay salaries to their staff including the contractual ones. If they are short of funds, they can reach out to their parent organisation for funds," he added.

He has also said schools will not disallow students from taking online classes if they have not paid the school fees.

Schools and educational institutions, nationwide, have resorted to online classes under the direction of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

"We have got several complaints about schools hiking fees and also levying charges like transport fee, which is not even being utilised during the lockdown. No private school will be allowed to hike fees without seeking permission from the government. Schools also cannot charge beyond the tuition fee," Mr Sisodia said at a press conference today.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, nationwide lockdown has been imposed till May 3. The COVID-19 caused by coronavirus has infected over 13,000 people in country.

