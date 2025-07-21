Advertisement

CBSE Mandates High-Tech CCTV Installation In Schools For Student Safety

CBSE Mandates CCTV 2025: CBSE has instructed all affiliated schools to mandatory install high-tech CCTVs for student safety.

CCTV In Schools: Toilets and washrooms are excluded from installation of CCTV's in Schools

CBSE Mandates CCTV In Schools: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced amendments to Chapter 4 (Physical Infrastructure) of its Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, focusing on strengthening safety measures in schools.

As per Clause 1(X) of the NCPCR's Manual on Safety and Security of Children in Schools, "CCTV in schools needs to be monitored and maintained regularly." In line with this, CBSE has directed all affiliated schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with real-time audio-visual recording at key locations, including:

  • All entry and exit points
  • Lobbies and corridors
  • Staircases, classrooms, laboratories, and library
  • Canteen, store rooms, playground,
  • and other common areas (Toilets and washrooms are excluded from this requirement.)

Each CCTV system must have a storage device capable of preserving at least 15 days of footage, with a mandatory backup for the same period, accessible to authorities when required.

The Board emphasized that all affiliated schools must strictly comply with these provisions to ensure the safety and security of students.

