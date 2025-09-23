School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 24): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 24): The key hghlights today include the Trump administration's proposal to scrap the H-1B lottery system, the announcement of the 71st National Film Awards winners, US President Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations, heavy rainfall causing mayhem in Kolkata, the Tibetan leader warning India of China's "elite capture" before it's "too late," and Shreyas Iyer stepping down from India's captaincy just hours before the Australia match.

Top National News

71st National Film Awards Announced

At Vigyan Bhawan, President Droupadi Murmu presented the 71st National Film Awards. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared Best Actor for Jawan and 12th Fail, while Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Mohanlal Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, at 65, became the youngest recipient of Indian cinema's highest honour. He is only the second person from Kerala to win the award.

Tibetan Leader Warns India Of China's Influence

Former Tibetan government-in-exile president Lobsang Sangay alleged China is attempting to buy influence among Indian politicians, business leaders, journalists, and digital influencers.

"Elite co-option has been an ancient Chinese strategy," he said in an exclusive NDTV interview. "They buy off leaders, intellectuals, businesspeople, journalists, and nowadays even YouTubers. That's how they infiltrated Tibet, Xinjiang, and Mongolia - and they are trying the same in India."

Kolkata Rains Trigger Floods, Alerts Issued

IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings after 10 rain-related deaths, mostly from electrocution. Flight operations were severely hit as waterlogging crippled the city.

AI to Manage Crowd At Tirupati Temple

AI-powered cameras with facial recognition will monitor queues, estimate waiting times, and streamline darshan management.

Top International News

US Proposes Changes To H-1B Visa Rules

The Department of Homeland Security has proposed replacing the H-1B lottery system with a wage-based selection favouring higher-paid applicants.

US President Donald Trump Claims He Ended Seven Wars In UN Speech

At the UNGA, US President Donald Trump repeated his claim of brokering peace in conflicts including India-Pakistan and Israel-Iran.

The "wars" that he said he ended were, Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia and Serbia and Kosovo.

Teleprompter Malfunctions During Trump's UN Address

Trump began his UNGA speech without a working teleprompter, joking that a "bad teleprompter and a bad escalator" were all he got from the UN.

Top Sports News

Shreyas Iyer Steps Down as India A Captain

Hours before facing Australia A, Shreyas Iyer quit as India A captain citing personal reasons. Dhruv Jurel was named skipper in his place.

Shoaib Akhtar's Remark After Pakistan's Defeat

Following Pakistan's Asia Cup loss to India, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar argued the defeat was "not ours," calling Pakistan "weak" in comparison.

Business News

Consumers Can Report GST Cut Violations

Shoppers who don't see GST rate cuts passed on in bills can file complaints via the National Consumer Helpline (1915) or WhatsApp (8800001915).

Swiggy Sells Rapido Stake for Rs 2,400 Crore

Swiggy has approved the sale of its stake in Rapido's parent firm Roppen Transportation to Prosus and Westbridge.

Festive Season Spurs Demand In Auto And Appliance Sector

Car, electronics, and consumer durable makers report strong festival sales momentum, boosted by GST reductions and early Navratri demand.