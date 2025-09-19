School Assembly News Headlines (September 20): Top National, World, Business, Sports, Education News

Top School News Headlines Today: ABVP Secures President, Secretary, Joint Secretary Posts
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for September 20, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - September 20
- Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa's "Homebound" Selected As India's Official Entry For Oscars 2026
- We're Not Responsible For 3 Of 4 Recent Dhruv Chopper Crashes: HAL Chief To NDTV
- 2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Action, 5 Injured In Ambush Near Imphal
- DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Secures President, Secretary, Joint Secretary Posts
Top International News - September 20
- Disney's First Water-Themed Castle Is Coming To Abu Dhab
- World's Largest Fast-Food Chain "Mixue Bingcheng", Bigger Than McDonald's, Is All Set To Debut In The US
- Over 70 Per Cent Of GenZ Losing Sleep Over Financial Stress, Finds Survey In US
- After Op Sindoor, Pak Terrorists Shifting To A Remote Region To Rebuild
- Mumbai-Phuket IndiGo Flight Diverted To Chennai Due To Security Threat
Top Sports News - September 20
- Lewis Hamilton Tops 2nd Practice In Ferrari 1-2 As McLaren Struggle In Baku
- Brilliant Gaganjeet Bhullar's Charge Gives Him IGPL Delhi NCR Title
Top Business News- September 20
- Piyush Goyal Likely To Visit Washington Soon With India-US Trade Talks Back On Track
- Xi Asks Trump To Avoid Taking Restrictive Trade Measures In Call
- Adani Group Adds Rs 69,000 Crore In Market Cap After SEBI Order
Top Education News- September 20
- ABVP's Aryan Maan, Footballer And Activist, Wins DUSU Top Post
- Victory Of 'Nation First' Ideology: Amit Shah On ABVP's Win In Delhi University Polls
- Parents Must Verify Student Details For Registration, List Of Candidates Submission: CBSE