School Assembly News Headlines (October 6): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 6): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News

Himanta Sarma's Office Releases 'Original Footage' To Debunk Viral AI Image

2 Call Centres Making Fake Job Offers Busted In Delhi, 11 Detained

Telangana Hotelier Sets Himself Ablaze Inside Police Station Over Harassment

Actor Koel Mallick Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Hours After Joining BJP

Nandigram Police Station Officer In-charge Replaced Day Before Bypoll

Kerala BJP Councillor Agrees Not To Step Down Days After Handing In Letter

On Camera, Secunderabad Delivery Agent Hit With Broom Over Address Dispute

Army Personnel Among 8 Arrested Over Madras Regiment Arms Heist

DMK To File Rs 1 Crore Defamation Case Against TVK Over R Veeramani Claims

BJP Nominates 8 Leaders To Rajya Sabha From UP, Hardeep Puri Not On List

Top International News

Russian Researcher Dies Of Plague, Hundreds Quarantined, 5 Hospitals Shut

Nobel Medicine Prize Goes To 3 Scientists For Research Into Brain Activity

flydubai Co-Pilot Planned To Crash Plane Into Israel Airport In 9/11 Repeat

Trump's Big Praise For India In Embarrassing Brazil Poll Gaffe

Hundreds Of Schools Stay Closed In France Amid Raging Student Protests

'Put You To Sleep With A Slap': flydubai Co-Pilot's Hate Posts Against Women

Ex-PM Imran Khan's Supporters Start March In Pakistan

Spain PM Calls Early Election After Housing Crisis Defeat

US Midterms: 470 Seats, $12 Billion And One Absent President

Telangana Woman Dies After Truck Rams Car In US

Top Sports News

1st 'Unofficial' ODI: Test For Fringe Pacers As India A Take On Australia A

"Sooryavanshi Is Not Like We Used To Be": India Teammate's Stunning Verdict

"I Never Chased Milestones": Abhishek Reveals The Secret Behind His Success

India, West Indies Fined By ICC After Third ODI. This Is The Reason

Shoaib Akhtar Ends Silence On Pak Board Role Rumours: "Stand By My Statement"

"Bangladesh Can Dominate Test Cricket": Pacer Hasan Mahmud's Big Remark

'Lot Of People Would Have Tried': Ex-India Star Praises Rohit For 92 vs WI

IFA Shield Semis LIVE: East Bengal Make Stunning Start To 2nd Half, Lead By 3 Goals

Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Advances To Japan Open Final

Craig Fulton Reveals India's LA 2028 Blueprint After Historic Asiad Gold

Top Education News

IIT Jodhpur Opens PhD 2026 Admissions For BTech Students Without GATE

Meet Shubham Goyal: IIM Ahmedabad Gold Medalist Now At Microsoft Canada

JEE Main 2027 Registration: Session 1 Dates Out, But When Will Forms Open?

Former Security Camp In Abujhmad Becomes Home For 150 Tribal Students

Meet Sarvesh Sharma: How A ₹87K Drone Led To ₹3.5Cr Defence Funding