School Assembly News Headlines (October 6): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 6)
School Assembly News Headlines (October 6): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National News
- Himanta Sarma's Office Releases 'Original Footage' To Debunk Viral AI Image
- 2 Call Centres Making Fake Job Offers Busted In Delhi, 11 Detained
- Telangana Hotelier Sets Himself Ablaze Inside Police Station Over Harassment
- Actor Koel Mallick Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Hours After Joining BJP
- Nandigram Police Station Officer In-charge Replaced Day Before Bypoll
- Kerala BJP Councillor Agrees Not To Step Down Days After Handing In Letter
- On Camera, Secunderabad Delivery Agent Hit With Broom Over Address Dispute
- Army Personnel Among 8 Arrested Over Madras Regiment Arms Heist
- DMK To File Rs 1 Crore Defamation Case Against TVK Over R Veeramani Claims
- BJP Nominates 8 Leaders To Rajya Sabha From UP, Hardeep Puri Not On List
Top International News
- Russian Researcher Dies Of Plague, Hundreds Quarantined, 5 Hospitals Shut
- Nobel Medicine Prize Goes To 3 Scientists For Research Into Brain Activity
- flydubai Co-Pilot Planned To Crash Plane Into Israel Airport In 9/11 Repeat
- Trump's Big Praise For India In Embarrassing Brazil Poll Gaffe
- Hundreds Of Schools Stay Closed In France Amid Raging Student Protests
- 'Put You To Sleep With A Slap': flydubai Co-Pilot's Hate Posts Against Women
- Ex-PM Imran Khan's Supporters Start March In Pakistan
- Spain PM Calls Early Election After Housing Crisis Defeat
- US Midterms: 470 Seats, $12 Billion And One Absent President
- Telangana Woman Dies After Truck Rams Car In US
Top Sports News
- 1st 'Unofficial' ODI: Test For Fringe Pacers As India A Take On Australia A
- "Sooryavanshi Is Not Like We Used To Be": India Teammate's Stunning Verdict
- "I Never Chased Milestones": Abhishek Reveals The Secret Behind His Success
- India, West Indies Fined By ICC After Third ODI. This Is The Reason
- Shoaib Akhtar Ends Silence On Pak Board Role Rumours: "Stand By My Statement"
- "Bangladesh Can Dominate Test Cricket": Pacer Hasan Mahmud's Big Remark
- 'Lot Of People Would Have Tried': Ex-India Star Praises Rohit For 92 vs WI
- IFA Shield Semis LIVE: East Bengal Make Stunning Start To 2nd Half, Lead By 3 Goals
- Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Advances To Japan Open Final
- Craig Fulton Reveals India's LA 2028 Blueprint After Historic Asiad Gold
Top Education News
- IIT Jodhpur Opens PhD 2026 Admissions For BTech Students Without GATE
- Meet Shubham Goyal: IIM Ahmedabad Gold Medalist Now At Microsoft Canada
- JEE Main 2027 Registration: Session 1 Dates Out, But When Will Forms Open?
- Former Security Camp In Abujhmad Becomes Home For 150 Tribal Students
- Meet Sarvesh Sharma: How A ₹87K Drone Led To ₹3.5Cr Defence Funding
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