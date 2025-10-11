Top Stories Making Headlines Today: National, World, Sports And Education

School Assembly News Headlines (October 11): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.



Top National Headlines (October 11)



"Ground All Boeing 787 Planes," Says Pilots' Body; Air India Responds



The Federation of Indian Pilots, a body representing airline pilots, has demanded the grounding of all Boeing 787 planes following reports of malfunctioning electronics on two Air India flights - AI-154, a Vienna-Delhi service diverted to Dubai on October 9 after multiple system failures including autopilot and flight control, and AI-117, which experienced RAT deployment while landing in Birmingham on October 4.



As India, Taliban Reset Ties, A 'We Are Neighbours' Jab For Pakistan Over PoK



India sent a strong and clear message to Pakistan on Friday over its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar referring to Afghanistan as a "contiguous neighbour" in a joint statement with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.



Amid Cough Syrup Deaths, Auditor Flags Madhya Pradesh's Mega Purchase of Banned Drugs

Even as Madhya Pradesh reels from the tragic deaths of 23 children in Chhindwara due to toxic cough syrup, a new revelation from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed a deeper crisis in the state's drug regulation and procurement system.



"Silence Is Surrender; Tell Your Story Or Others Will Rewrite It," Says Gautam Adani



"If we do not narrate who we are, others will rewrite who we were," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Friday, urging India to take charge of its global narrative through cinema, storytelling, and emerging technologies.



Top World News (October 11)



Taliban Minister's Message From Indian Soil To Pakistan On Terrorism



Terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad have long operated from Afghan soil. But the Taliban has wiped out all terrorists in the last four years, claimed visiting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his India visit, advising Pakistan to follow the same path of peace.



Venezuelan Leader Maria Corina Machado Awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2025



Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts in promoting democracy and resisting dictatorship in her country. The former opposition presidential candidate was lauded for being a "key unifying figure" against the "brutal" Venezuelan regime.



'Placing Politics Over Peace': White House After Trump Misses Out on Nobel

The White House reacted sharply after Venezuelan pro-democracy activist Maria Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - an accolade Donald Trump had claimed for himself through a campaign built, as in the case of the India-Pakistan conflict, on false claims of stopping wars.



Team Trump Plans More H-1B Visa Restrictions After $100,000 Fee Hike



In its pursuit of overhauling the H-1B visa programme, the Donald Trump administration in the United States is planning to go beyond the initial shock of the $100,000 mandatory fee and impose additional immigration restrictions on how employers can use the permit and who qualifies for it.



Top Sports Headlines (October 11)



IPL 2026 Auction Date and Venue Revealed? Report Makes Sensational Claim



The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is likely to take place in the second or third week of December, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report suggested that December 13-15 could be the possible window for the auction. While some franchise officials reportedly discussed the dates with the BCCI, the Governing Council has yet to issue an official confirmation.



India Clinch Historic Bronze at BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships



India's campaign at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships ended with a bronze medal after the hosts' spirited effort fell short against defending champions Indonesia in the semifinals in Guwahati on Friday.



Mohammed Shami Returns To Bengal Squad for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Season



Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been included in Bengal's squad for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. He will lead the pace attack alongside Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, and Ishan Porel, according to ESPNcricinfo.



India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to Script Huge Record

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was in sublime form on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Friday. The 23-year-old remained unbeaten on 173 off 253 balls.



Top Education News (October 11)



St Stephen's College Announces Fee Structure for Academic Year 2025-26



St. Stephen's College has released its fee structure for the 2025-26 academic session for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. The fees vary by course, category, and eligibility, with provisions for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), staff wards, and children from SC/ST, EWS, and martyr families.



UGC NET December 2025: Exam Body Issues Important Advisory For Aspirants



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates applying for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. The agency has urged all aspirants to verify the accuracy of details on their Aadhaar cards and Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards, if applicable, before submitting the application form.



JEE Main 2026: Exam Body Clarifies Confusion Over City Selection Process



Amid misinformation circulating online about the JEE Main 2026 city selection process, the NTA has issued a clarification, stating that the public notice released on September 29, 2025, has no connection with city or examination centre allocation for JEE (Main) or any other NTA-conducted exam.