School Assembly News Headlines (October 05): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (October 05): The morning is the ideal time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed on national, international, sports, and education news sharpens knowledge and helps students become aware and responsible citizens. Here are today's top headlines.

Top National News - October 05

Kerala Bans 'Coldrif' Cough Syrup After Unexplained Child Deaths



Kerala has suspended the sale and distribution of the cough syrup Coldrif following reports from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan linking the medicine to the deaths of at least 11 children over the past month.

BJP Reaches Out To Vijay Days After Karur Stampede: Sources

The BJP reportedly contacted South superstar Vijay's party days after the Karur stampede. Sources suggest the party aims to leverage Vijay's widespread fan base ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Zubeen Garg Death: Poisoning Angle To Be Clear By October 10, Says Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the report on singer Zubeen Garg's viscera sample, sent to New Delhi's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), is expected by October 10. The findings will confirm whether poisoning was involved in his death.

BJP Urges Election Commission To Verify Women In Burqas For Bihar Polls

The BJP has requested the Election Commission to conduct the Bihar assembly elections in one or two phases and ensure proper verification of women voters wearing burqas against their voter ID photographs at polling stations.

Top International News - October 05

Indian Dental Student Shot Dead While Working at US Gas Station



Chandrashekar Pole, a 27-year-old Indian dental student from Hyderabad, was shot dead Friday night while working at a gas station in Dallas, US. His family has urged the Indian government to assist in repatriating his body.

PM Modi Praises Trump As Hamas Agrees To Partial Hostage Release

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended US President Donald Trump for his role in peace efforts in Gaza, following Hamas's agreement to accept portions of Trump's 20-point peace plan.

Pakistan Approaches US For Port Construction On Arabian Sea: Report

Advisers to Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have reportedly approached US officials with an offer to build and operate a port on the Arabian Sea, according to the Financial Times.

Top Sports News - October 05

Shubman Gill Hails Appointment As India's ODI Captain

Shubman Gill described his new role as India's ODI captain as the "biggest honour," expressing pride in continuing the legacy of Rohit Sharma, who will now play under him in the upcoming three-match series in Australia.

KL Rahul Makes Unique Record With Century Against West Indies



KL Rahul became the first cricketer in Test history to score 100 in two separate innings twice in the same calendar year. He achieved his 11th Test century on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

Girona Secures First La Liga Win Of 2025-26 Season Against Valencia

Struggling Girona claimed a 2-1 victory over Valencia to move off the bottom of the La Liga table. Midfielder Iván Martín was sent off in the 80th minute, but Girona held on during 10 minutes of stoppage time to secure the win.

Top Education News- October 05

UPSC To Release Provisional Answer Keys Shortly After Civil Services Prelims

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) informed the Supreme Court through an affidavit that it will release the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination shortly after the exam, instead of waiting for the completion of the entire exam cycle.