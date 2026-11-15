School Assembly Headlines (November 16): Top National, International, Sports News

Today's News Bulletin: Lakshya Sen added another international badminton title to his list.
School Assembly News Headlines (November 16): From a tragic bus collision in Punjab to Chhath Puja celebrations, political developments, and major global events, today's headlines capture a wide range of stories shaping India and the world. On the sports front, India's cricket team sealed a memorable ODI series win in New Zealand, while Lakshya Sen added another international badminton title to his growing list of achievements.
Top National News
- 2 Buses Of Punjab Pilgrimage Scheme Collide, 5 Killed In Tarn Taran
- BJP Sees 'Treason' As Italian Leader Echoes 'Vote Chor' Slogan, Rahul Gandhi Laughs At Hyderabad Event
- Delhi Metro To Start Services Early On Chhath Puja's Final Day
- "Glory To Chhathi Maiya": PM Modi Extends Wishes On Chhath Puja
- Children Were Shouting 'Save Us': Eyewitness Recalls Assam Bus-Truck Crash
- Ex-National Shooting Coach Declared 'Proclaimed Offender' In Minor Abuse Case
- Human Rights Body Summons Top Punjab Official Over Tarn Taran Bus Crash, Flags Lapses
- Activist Sonam Wangchuk Under 60-Day House Arrest Over Ladakh Anti-Poll Protest
- 2 With Pakistan Links Arrested In Punjab For Rajasthan Train Track Blast
- "Congress Seeking 181 Seats In 2027 UP Assembly Elections": Akhilesh Yadav
Top International News
- Boeing Aircraft, Cargo Plane Collide At Miami Airport, 2 Passengers Injured
- Israel Kills Senior Hamas Commander Who Planned, Oversaw October 7 Attack
- 'Chinese Spy' Alice Huang Left Company In 2025: Megaspeed Amid Nvidia Row
- "I Hope You Die": Jensen Huang Accused Of Explosive Office Outbursts
- "Somebody Hit Us": Pilot Remarks After Miami Airport Collision
- With 'God Save The King', Lalit Modi Announces He Is A British Citizen
- Trump Claimed US 'Destroyed' Iran's Weapons. It Still Has 2,500 Missiles
- 12 Killed, 16 Injured As Bus With Gas Refinery Employees Overturns In Iran
- Netanyahu Calls For "Unity Government", Eisenkot Says He's "Playing Tricks"
- Bahrain Sounds Alarm For Residents As 6 Iran Drones Attack US Base
- Saudi Alliance Intercepts 2 Houthi Missiles, 3 Drones Targeting Riyadh
Top Sports News
- India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: NZ 187 All Out, India Wrap Up Series Win With Superb Bowling Performance
- Gautam Gambhir's Post Storms Internet As India Beat Pakistan To Win U19 Asia Cup 2026
- Borussia Dortmund Marcel Schmelzer Icon Slams Ballon d'Or, Reveals What He Really Thinks Of Harry Kane
- 0 Centuries In 7 Years, Average 35: Virat Kohli's SENA Record Exposes Big Concern Ahead Of 2027 World Cup
- Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Praises Lakshya Sen After Historic Back-To-Back BWF Titles
- Telangana Unveils Logo And Mascot For Khelo India Youth Games 2027
- Mitchell Santner Credits Shreyas Iyer After India's 5th ODI Win vs NZ: "Did A Great Job"
- Walker Kessler Calls Luka Doncic Best Player In NBA After Win Against Atlanta Hawks
- Sixers Mourn Dr Gary Dorshimer As Philadelphia Teams Pay Tribute
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