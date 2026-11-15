School Assembly Headlines (November 16): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (November 16): From a tragic bus collision in Punjab to Chhath Puja celebrations, political developments, and major global events, today's headlines capture a wide range of stories shaping India and the world. On the sports front, India's cricket team sealed a memorable ODI series win in New Zealand, while Lakshya Sen added another international badminton title to his growing list of achievements.

Top National News

2 Buses Of Punjab Pilgrimage Scheme Collide, 5 Killed In Tarn Taran

BJP Sees 'Treason' As Italian Leader Echoes 'Vote Chor' Slogan, Rahul Gandhi Laughs At Hyderabad Event

Delhi Metro To Start Services Early On Chhath Puja's Final Day

"Glory To Chhathi Maiya": PM Modi Extends Wishes On Chhath Puja

Children Were Shouting 'Save Us': Eyewitness Recalls Assam Bus-Truck Crash

Ex-National Shooting Coach Declared 'Proclaimed Offender' In Minor Abuse Case

Human Rights Body Summons Top Punjab Official Over Tarn Taran Bus Crash, Flags Lapses

Activist Sonam Wangchuk Under 60-Day House Arrest Over Ladakh Anti-Poll Protest

2 With Pakistan Links Arrested In Punjab For Rajasthan Train Track Blast

"Congress Seeking 181 Seats In 2027 UP Assembly Elections": Akhilesh Yadav

Top International News

Boeing Aircraft, Cargo Plane Collide At Miami Airport, 2 Passengers Injured

Israel Kills Senior Hamas Commander Who Planned, Oversaw October 7 Attack

'Chinese Spy' Alice Huang Left Company In 2025: Megaspeed Amid Nvidia Row

"I Hope You Die": Jensen Huang Accused Of Explosive Office Outbursts

"Somebody Hit Us": Pilot Remarks After Miami Airport Collision

With 'God Save The King', Lalit Modi Announces He Is A British Citizen

Trump Claimed US 'Destroyed' Iran's Weapons. It Still Has 2,500 Missiles

12 Killed, 16 Injured As Bus With Gas Refinery Employees Overturns In Iran

Netanyahu Calls For "Unity Government", Eisenkot Says He's "Playing Tricks"

Bahrain Sounds Alarm For Residents As 6 Iran Drones Attack US Base

Saudi Alliance Intercepts 2 Houthi Missiles, 3 Drones Targeting Riyadh

Top Sports News

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: NZ 187 All Out, India Wrap Up Series Win With Superb Bowling Performance

Gautam Gambhir's Post Storms Internet As India Beat Pakistan To Win U19 Asia Cup 2026

Borussia Dortmund Marcel Schmelzer Icon Slams Ballon d'Or, Reveals What He Really Thinks Of Harry Kane

0 Centuries In 7 Years, Average 35: Virat Kohli's SENA Record Exposes Big Concern Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Praises Lakshya Sen After Historic Back-To-Back BWF Titles

Telangana Unveils Logo And Mascot For Khelo India Youth Games 2027

Mitchell Santner Credits Shreyas Iyer After India's 5th ODI Win vs NZ: "Did A Great Job"

Walker Kessler Calls Luka Doncic Best Player In NBA After Win Against Atlanta Hawks

Sixers Mourn Dr Gary Dorshimer As Philadelphia Teams Pay Tribute