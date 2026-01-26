School Assembly News Headlines (January 27): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (January 27): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (January 27)

Soon, You May Have To Stand For Vande Mataram, Just Like National Anthem

India To Slash Tariffs On Cars To 40% In Trade Deal With EU: Report

Donald Trump's "Historic Bond" Message For India On 77th Republic Day

India's Air Superiority Forced Pak To Seek Ceasefire During Op Sindoor: Swiss Think Tank

Seated In Third Row, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Attend R-Day Parade

Jammu Camp To Pak, ISI Puppet In Spotlight After Letter In Punjab Blast

Watch: Air Force's "Sindoor Formation" On R-Day With Rafale, MiG-29s, Su-30s

Dreamliners Have Bright Future In India, Expect More Orders: Boeing

R-Day Parade Celebrates 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram' With Artwork Display

Op Sindoor Featured On Tri-Services Tableau At 77th Republic Day Parade

Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

Republic Day 2026: IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Awarded Ashoka Chakra

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express To Have More Seats From January 26. Check Routes, Travel Time

S-400 System, Used During Op Sindoor, To Make Debut At R-Day Parade

Drugs Worth Rs 55 Crore Seized From Mephedrone Factory In Maharashtra's Satara

Top International Headlines (January 27)

"Successful India Makes World Stable": EU Chief Before "Mother Of All Trade Deals"

Opinion | PM Modi Has A Shot At History-Making With EU's India Visit

Team Trump Lied About Minneapolis Shooting? New Video Sheds Light On Killing

Did Trump And Vance Block India-US Trade Deal? Senator Makes Big Claim

UAE Backs Out Of Pak Airport Deal After President's Surprise India Trip

Top Sports Headlines (January 27)

"I Was Abused": Ex-Pakistan Coach Jason Gillespie Deletes T20 World Cup Row Tweet

Bangladesh's Dramatic U-Turn After T20 World Cup Exit, Controversial Director Nazmul Islam Reinstated

Bangladesh's India Stand Seen 'Hypocritical' By ICC. Report Reveals Pakistan Angle

Sunil Gavaskar's Cheeky Response To Simon Doull's 'Two Indian Teams At T20 World Cup' Claim Goes Viral

Bangladesh Betrays Own Players After ICC's T20 World Cup Booting, Makes Mockery Of Cricket Protests

