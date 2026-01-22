School Assembly News Headlines (January 23): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (January 23): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (January 23)

Water Rises By 20 Feet In Maharashtra's Lonar Lake, Created By Meteorite Impact

At Davos, IT Minister Says Homegrown AI Played Key Role In Defence Mission

'No Nuclear Threat During Operation Sindoor': Nuclear Watchdog Chief To NDTV

Final Video Of Noida Techie Shows Faint Flash In Fog, Failed Rescue Attempt

IAS Officer Who Emptied Stadium To Walk Dog Scores Big Delhi Role

MCD to allocate Rs 10 crore for dog shelters in upcoming budget

IndiGo Reports 78% Slump In December Quarter Net Profit

Green Tribunal Seeks Authorities' Reply On Waterlogging At Noida Techie Death Site

Top International Headlines (January 23)

Pak Named To Donald Trump's 'Board Of Peace' Despite Israel's Objection

After Venezuela and Greenland, Why Trump's Next Focus Could Be Cuba

60 Dead In Karachi Mall Fire: When Inferno Exposed Pakistan's Safety Failures

Several Missing After Landslides Hit New Zealand Campground

Top Sports Headlines (January 23)

Bangladesh Won't Play T20 World Cup In India After ICC Rejects Request To Shift Matches

"ICC Not Fair, India Failed To Prove Assurance": Bangladesh On T20 World Cup Withdrawal

"Can't Imagine": MS Dhoni Finally Breaks Silence On RCB's Long-Awaited IPL Victory. Video Goes Viral

Sunil Gavaskar Calls This India Star 'Magician' After 1st New Zealand T20I. Not Abhishek Sharma

Top Education News (January 23)