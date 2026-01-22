School Assembly News Headlines (January 23): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School News Headlines: Bangladesh Won't Play T20 World Cup In India
School Assembly News Headlines (January 23): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National Headlines (January 23)
- Water Rises By 20 Feet In Maharashtra's Lonar Lake, Created By Meteorite Impact
- At Davos, IT Minister Says Homegrown AI Played Key Role In Defence Mission
- 'No Nuclear Threat During Operation Sindoor': Nuclear Watchdog Chief To NDTV
- Final Video Of Noida Techie Shows Faint Flash In Fog, Failed Rescue Attempt
- IAS Officer Who Emptied Stadium To Walk Dog Scores Big Delhi Role
- MCD to allocate Rs 10 crore for dog shelters in upcoming budget
- IndiGo Reports 78% Slump In December Quarter Net Profit
- Green Tribunal Seeks Authorities' Reply On Waterlogging At Noida Techie Death Site
Top International Headlines (January 23)
- Pak Named To Donald Trump's 'Board Of Peace' Despite Israel's Objection
- Trump Unveils Board Of Peace On Gaza, Which Has Pak Among Members
- After Venezuela and Greenland, Why Trump's Next Focus Could Be Cuba
- 60 Dead In Karachi Mall Fire: When Inferno Exposed Pakistan's Safety Failures
- Several Missing After Landslides Hit New Zealand Campground
Top Sports Headlines (January 23)
- Bangladesh Won't Play T20 World Cup In India After ICC Rejects Request To Shift Matches
- "ICC Not Fair, India Failed To Prove Assurance": Bangladesh On T20 World Cup Withdrawal
- "Can't Imagine": MS Dhoni Finally Breaks Silence On RCB's Long-Awaited IPL Victory. Video Goes Viral
- Sunil Gavaskar Calls This India Star 'Magician' After 1st New Zealand T20I. Not Abhishek Sharma
Top Education News (January 23)
- NEET MDS, PG 2026 Tentative Schedule Released, Exams In May And August
- Google Launches Free SAT Practice Tests For Students Via Gemini: Here's How To Access
- JEE Main 2026 Jan 22 Exam Analysis: How Difficult Was Each Section
- Education Ministry Sets Up High-Level Committee After PhD Scholar's Suicide At IIT Kanpur