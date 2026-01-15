School Assembly News Headlines (January 16): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: India And US "Very Close" To Signing Trade Deal
School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 16): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines on January 16, 2026.
Top National Headlines (January 16)
- US Moves Carrier Strike Group To Middle East Amid Iran Tensions: Report
- 'Lawlessness If...': Supreme Court Jolt To Mamata Banerjee In ED Raid Case
- Air India Delhi-New York Flight Engine Sucks In Baggage Container, Damaged
- Lashkar Commander's Admission On Op Sindoor's Success, Pak's Terror Policy
- India And US "Very Close" To Signing Trade Deal: Commerce Secretary
- Hit By Kite String, Couple, Daughter Fall 70 Feet Off Surat Flyover, Killed
- "Often Ends Up Not Doing A Lot": India Coach Hints At Losing Patience With Nitish Reddy
- Navi Mumbai Airport Crosses 1-Lakh Passenger Mark In 19 Days Of Commercial Operations
- With Shades On Face, Dogs March In Style At 78th Army Day Parade In Jaipur
- CBSE Launches Writing Contest For School Students With Rs 50,000 Cash Prize And Switzerland Visit
Top International Headlines (January 16)
- 'Bullet Won't Miss This Time': Iran's Assassination Threat To Trump
- Iran Brings In Iraqi Militia To Crack Down On Protesters Amid US Threats
- Why Regime Change In Iran Could Hurt India, But Benefit Pakistan, China
- US Freezes Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries: Check Full List
- Indian-Origin New Jersey Woman Arrested, Charged With Murder Of 2 Sons
Top Sports Headlines (January 16)
- Chaos In Bangladesh Cricket: Referee Stands Alone At Toss In Bizarre Scenes
- Nitish Reddy Finds Support From Indian Batter Amid Extreme Social Media Trolling
- Bangladesh Board Breaks Silence As Players Demand Director's Resignation Over 'India Agent' Remark
Top Business Headlines (January 16)
- Air India Reroutes, Cancels Flights After Iran Closes Airspace
- US Stocks Extend Drop As Data Fails To Convince On Rate Cut Path