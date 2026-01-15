School Assembly News Headlines (January 16): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 16): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines on January 16, 2026.

Top National Headlines (January 16)

US Moves Carrier Strike Group To Middle East Amid Iran Tensions: Report

'Lawlessness If...': Supreme Court Jolt To Mamata Banerjee In ED Raid Case

Air India Delhi-New York Flight Engine Sucks In Baggage Container, Damaged

Lashkar Commander's Admission On Op Sindoor's Success, Pak's Terror Policy

India And US "Very Close" To Signing Trade Deal: Commerce Secretary

Hit By Kite String, Couple, Daughter Fall 70 Feet Off Surat Flyover, Killed

"Often Ends Up Not Doing A Lot": India Coach Hints At Losing Patience With Nitish Reddy

Navi Mumbai Airport Crosses 1-Lakh Passenger Mark In 19 Days Of Commercial Operations

India And US "Very Close" To Signing Trade Deal: Commerce Secretary

Air India Delhi-New York Flight Engine Sucks In Baggage Container, Damaged

With Shades On Face, Dogs March In Style At 78th Army Day Parade In Jaipur

CBSE Launches Writing Contest For School Students With Rs 50,000 Cash Prize And Switzerland Visit

Top International Headlines (January 16)

'Bullet Won't Miss This Time': Iran's Assassination Threat To Trump

Iran Brings In Iraqi Militia To Crack Down On Protesters Amid US Threats

Why Regime Change In Iran Could Hurt India, But Benefit Pakistan, China

US Freezes Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries: Check Full List

Indian-Origin New Jersey Woman Arrested, Charged With Murder Of 2 Sons

Top Sports Headlines (January 16)

"Often Ends Up Not Doing A Lot": India Coach Hints At Losing Patience With Nitish Reddy

Chaos In Bangladesh Cricket: Referee Stands Alone At Toss In Bizarre Scenes

Nitish Reddy Finds Support From Indian Batter Amid Extreme Social Media Trolling

Bangladesh Board Breaks Silence As Players Demand Director's Resignation Over 'India Agent' Remark

Top Business Headlines (January 16)