School Assembly News Headlines (Jan 02): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 02): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly.

Top National Headlines (January 02)

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 111, Domestic Rates Unchanged

'One of the Best Decisions I've Ever Made': Canadian Man Living in India for 8 Years Shares Experience

Centre's Fiscal Deficit Crosses 62% Of Full-Year Budget Target in November

Delhi Records 'Very Poor' Air Quality; Mumbai Sees Unusual Rain on New Year

Cigarette, Beedi, Pan Masala to Become Costlier From Feb 1 With New Tax, Cess

Top International Headlines (January 02)

Hindu Man Attacked, Set on Fire in Bangladesh; Escapes By Jumping Into Pond

Explosives, Ammunition Dropped by Pakistan Drone Recovered Near Line of Control In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District

"She Left At 8:30 PM, Was Waiting for Auto": Sister Of Woman Raped In Faridabad

40 Killed in Fire During New Year Party At Swiss Ski Resort Bar: Report

NASA's Largest Library To Permanently Close On Jan 2

21-Year-Old Killed In Iran Protests Over Economy As Inflation Hits 42%

Top Sports News (January 02)

Australia Great Criticizes Babar Azam on Live TV After Pakistan Star's Latest BBL Fifty

Shubman Gill's Return Date Confirmed; Set to Play In Punjab's

Matches On January 3 and 6 After T20 World Cup Snub

6 Sixes In 6 Balls: Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford Unleash Mayhem In SA20

Premier League Club Chelsea Parts Ways With Head Coach Enzo Maresca

Top Education News (January 02)