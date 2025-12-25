School Assembly News Headlines (December 26): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (December 26): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 26, 2025.

Top National Headlines (December 26)

On Christmas, Hanuman Chalisa Recitation At Park Right Across Church In Haryana

Top Maoist Ganesh Uike, With Rs 1.1 Crore Bounty, Among 6 Killed In Odisha

Rs 5 Thali At 100 Atal Canteens In Delhi From Today: See What's On Menu

1 Teacher, 5 Simultaneous Classes: SIR Impact On Education In Madhya Pradesh

India Tests K-4 Missile, With 3,500-km Range, From Nuclear-Powered Submarine

Toxic Syrup Survivor, 5, Returns Home After 115 Days, But Without Eyesight

Army Personnel Can Now Use Instagram, But There Are Conditions

Top World Headlines (December 26)

Tarique Rahman's 'Bulletproof' Entry In Dhaka, Lakhs Gather To Welcome Him

"We Have One Wish": Zelensky Hopes For Putin's Death In Christmas Address

Pak Agency's Role In Fanning Anti-India Sentiment In Bangladesh Likely: Report

Asim Munir Critic Attacked In UK After "Fear And Terror" Viral Speech

Top Sports Headlines (December 26)

Ashes 2025-26: Australia Take Stunning Decision Ahead Of Boxing Day Test Against England

Gautam Gambhir Taunted As Rohit Sharma Slams Vijay Hazare Trophy Ton: 'Dekh Raha Hai Na?'

Ex-India Star Picks Alternate Squad For T20 World Cup 2026. Shubman Gill Misses Out Again

BCCI Slammed For Snubbing Yashasvi Jaiswal For T20 World Cup 2026: "No Fault Of His"

Top Business News (December 26)