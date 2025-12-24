Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (December 25): Top National, World, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today (December 25): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 25, 2025.

Top National Headlines (December 25)

  • Strict Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-4 Lifted In Delhi As Air Quality Improves
  • After Thackeray Reunion, Ajit Pawar May Provide Maha Twist For BMC Poll
  • A Nitin Gadkari-Ismail Haniyeh Meet Hours Before Shocking Assassination
  • 85-Year-Old Man Lost Rs 9 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' In Mumbai
  • On Camera, Lord Vishnu Statue Destroyed In Cambodia, Allegedly By Thailand
  • Ranveer Singh Walks Out Of Don 3 After Dhurandhar Success: Sources
  • India Ate 93 Million Biryani Plates, Drank 2.9 Million Chai Cups In 2025: Swiggy Report

Top World Headlines (December 25)

  • "State That Has No Shame": Indian Student Roasts Pakistan At Oxford Debate
  • No More H-1B Lottery, US Notifies New Process For Work Visas
  • 'You Had Osman Hadi Killed To Derail Polls': Big Charge Against Yunus Regime
  • 30 Indians Living Illegally In US Arrested By Immigration Agents
  • 2 Days After Russian General's Assassination, 2 Cops Killed Near Moscow Site

Top Sports Headlines (December 25)

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi Triggers Cricketing Quake, Bihar Smash 'World Record' 574 In 50 Overs
  • Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Smash Statement Hundreds On Vijay Hazare Trophy Return
  • Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's All-Time Record On Vijay Hazare Trophy Return
  • Faster Than Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Bihar Teammate Rewrites Record Books With 32-Ball 100

Top Business News (December 25)

  • Air India To Resume Flights To Rome, IndiGo To Launch Delhi-London Service
  • Indian Bonds Rally On RBIs 'Shock-And-Awe' Case-Injection Plan
  • Gold Climbs Above $4500 In Historic Rally For Precious Metals
