School Assembly News Headlines (August 15): Top National, World, Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Operation Sindoor will be the centrepiece of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Read Time: 1 min
School Assembly Headline: India Tariffs "Probably" Played Role In Putin Agreeing To Meet

School Assembly Top News Headlines (August 15): Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top national, world, sports, and other important news stories making headlines on August 14, 2025. Stay informed and ready to share today's key updates with your classmates.

National 

  • PM Modi Hails OP Sindoor heroes during his speech.
  • Operation Sindoor will be the centrepiece of the 79th Independence Day celebrations that will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort today
  • PM Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver the traditional address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7.30 am.
  • The theme of this year's Independence Day celebrations is 'Naya Bharat'
  • Anti-Terror Body Carries Out Raids In Case Linked To Lashkar Proxy Behind Pahalgam Terror Attack
  • 46 Dead After Massive Cloudburst In J&K's Kishtwar, Army Joins Rescue Efforts

International

India Tariffs "Probably" Played Role In Putin Agreeing To Meet: Trump


Sports

Ravi Shastri Names Shubham Gill as the Rising Star Of Indian Cricket. 

