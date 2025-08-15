School Assembly News Headlines (August 15): Top National, World, Other News

School Assembly Headline: India Tariffs "Probably" Played Role In Putin Agreeing To Meet
School Assembly Top News Headlines (August 15): Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top national, world, sports, and other important news stories making headlines on August 14, 2025. Stay informed and ready to share today's key updates with your classmates.
National
- PM Modi Hails OP Sindoor heroes during his speech.
- Operation Sindoor will be the centrepiece of the 79th Independence Day celebrations that will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort today
- PM Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver the traditional address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7.30 am.
- The theme of this year's Independence Day celebrations is 'Naya Bharat'
- Anti-Terror Body Carries Out Raids In Case Linked To Lashkar Proxy Behind Pahalgam Terror Attack
- 46 Dead After Massive Cloudburst In J&K's Kishtwar, Army Joins Rescue Efforts
International
India Tariffs "Probably" Played Role In Putin Agreeing To Meet: Trump
Sports
Ravi Shastri Names Shubham Gill as the Rising Star Of Indian Cricket.