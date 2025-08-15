School Assembly News Headlines (August 15): Top National, World, Other News

School Assembly Top News Headlines (August 15): Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top national, world, sports, and other important news stories making headlines on August 14, 2025. Stay informed and ready to share today's key updates with your classmates.

National

PM Modi Hails OP Sindoor heroes during his speech.

Operation Sindoor will be the centrepiece of the 79th Independence Day celebrations that will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort today

PM Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver the traditional address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7.30 am.

The theme of this year's Independence Day celebrations is 'Naya Bharat'

Anti-Terror Body Carries Out Raids In Case Linked To Lashkar Proxy Behind Pahalgam Terror Attack

46 Dead After Massive Cloudburst In J&K's Kishtwar, Army Joins Rescue Efforts

International

India Tariffs "Probably" Played Role In Putin Agreeing To Meet: Trump



Sports

Ravi Shastri Names Shubham Gill as the Rising Star Of Indian Cricket.