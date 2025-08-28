School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 28): Top National, World, Sports, Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 28): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 28): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for you. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
National News Highlights (Aug 28)
- Delhi's per capita income nears Rs 5 lakh, ranks second among Indian states
- After US imposes 50% extra duty on Indian goods, officials say dialogue channels remain open
- Bihar villagers chase rural development minister for 1 km over delay in tragedy aid
- Vaishno Devi landslide claims 28 more lives; Jammu and Kashmir toll rises to 38
- Yamuna water level in Delhi breaches 205.33m danger mark
- Indigenous version of 'Iron Dome' to undergo trials from next year
- Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against ex-RAW officer Vikash Yadav in Pannun case
- Lancet warns reliance on AI could reduce doctors' core skills
- PM Modi urges ministers to strongly advocate 'vocal for local'
- initiative
- Assam CM Himanta says interfaith land transactions will require police clearance
- India may invite Taliban minister for visit next month
- Navy chief: Indian Navy targets complete self-reliance and future readiness by 2047
- Four youths survive by clinging to tree, narrowly avoid being washed across to Pakistan
- Ganga reaches danger level in Varanasi; several UP districts also on alert
- Centre approves new Kutch rail line to promote tourism
International News Highlights (Aug 28)
- Trump aide alleges India's role in Russia-Ukraine conflict, calls it "Modi's War"
- US official on tariff tensions: "Eventually we will come together with India"
- Israel declares Gaza City evacuation "unavoidable"
- Israel presses UN to retract famine monitor's report on Gaza
- Shooting at US school kills two, injures 17 others
- Trump says billionaire George Soros and son should face criminal prosecution
- Maldives lifts decades-old ban on shark fishing
Business News Highlights (Aug 28)
- India projected to become world's 2nd-largest economy by 2038: EY forecast
- Govt to push for carbon tax relaxations in EU trade negotiations
- Silver jumps Rs 2,000 to record high; gold prices up by Rs 500
- Industrial employment grows 5.9% in FY 2023-24: Survey
- Non-alcoholic drink makers seek 18% GST and scrapping of 'sin tax'
Sports News Highlights (Aug 28)
- Cabinet clears India's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
- Anish Bhanwal bags silver in 25m rapid fire pistol at Asian Championships
- Pulwama hosts its first-ever day-night cricket match, draws hundreds; called a "new hope"