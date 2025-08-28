School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 28): Top National, World, Sports, Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 28): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for you. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

National News Highlights (Aug 28)

Delhi's per capita income nears Rs 5 lakh, ranks second among Indian states

After US imposes 50% extra duty on Indian goods, officials say dialogue channels remain open

Bihar villagers chase rural development minister for 1 km over delay in tragedy aid

Vaishno Devi landslide claims 28 more lives; Jammu and Kashmir toll rises to 38

Yamuna water level in Delhi breaches 205.33m danger mark

Indigenous version of 'Iron Dome' to undergo trials from next year

Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against ex-RAW officer Vikash Yadav in Pannun case

Lancet warns reliance on AI could reduce doctors' core skills

PM Modi urges ministers to strongly advocate 'vocal for local'

initiative

Assam CM Himanta says interfaith land transactions will require police clearance

India may invite Taliban minister for visit next month

Navy chief: Indian Navy targets complete self-reliance and future readiness by 2047

Four youths survive by clinging to tree, narrowly avoid being washed across to Pakistan

Ganga reaches danger level in Varanasi; several UP districts also on alert

Centre approves new Kutch rail line to promote tourism

International News Highlights (Aug 28)

Trump aide alleges India's role in Russia-Ukraine conflict, calls it "Modi's War"

US official on tariff tensions: "Eventually we will come together with India"

Israel declares Gaza City evacuation "unavoidable"

Israel presses UN to retract famine monitor's report on Gaza

Shooting at US school kills two, injures 17 others

Trump says billionaire George Soros and son should face criminal prosecution

Maldives lifts decades-old ban on shark fishing

Business News Highlights (Aug 28)

India projected to become world's 2nd-largest economy by 2038: EY forecast

Govt to push for carbon tax relaxations in EU trade negotiations

Silver jumps Rs 2,000 to record high; gold prices up by Rs 500

Industrial employment grows 5.9% in FY 2023-24: Survey

Non-alcoholic drink makers seek 18% GST and scrapping of 'sin tax'

