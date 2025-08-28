Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 28): Top National, World, Sports, Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 28): Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for students.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 28): Top National, World, Sports, Updates
School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 28): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 28): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for you. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

National News Highlights (Aug 28)

  • Delhi's per capita income nears Rs 5 lakh, ranks second among Indian states
  • After US imposes 50% extra duty on Indian goods, officials say dialogue channels remain open
  • Bihar villagers chase rural development minister for 1 km over delay in tragedy aid
  • Vaishno Devi landslide claims 28 more lives; Jammu and Kashmir toll rises to 38
  • Yamuna water level in Delhi breaches 205.33m danger mark
  • Indigenous version of 'Iron Dome' to undergo trials from next year
  • Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against ex-RAW officer Vikash Yadav in Pannun case
  • Lancet warns reliance on AI could reduce doctors' core skills
  • PM Modi urges ministers to strongly advocate 'vocal for local' 
  • initiative
  • Assam CM Himanta says interfaith land transactions will require police clearance
  • India may invite Taliban minister for visit next month
  • Navy chief: Indian Navy targets complete self-reliance and future readiness by 2047
  • Four youths survive by clinging to tree, narrowly avoid being washed across to Pakistan
  • Ganga reaches danger level in Varanasi; several UP districts also on alert
  • Centre approves new Kutch rail line to promote tourism

International News Highlights (Aug 28)

  • Trump aide alleges India's role in Russia-Ukraine conflict, calls it "Modi's War"
  • US official on tariff tensions: "Eventually we will come together with India"
  • Israel declares Gaza City evacuation "unavoidable"
  • Israel presses UN to retract famine monitor's report on Gaza
  • Shooting at US school kills two, injures 17 others
  • Trump says billionaire George Soros and son should face criminal prosecution
  • Maldives lifts decades-old ban on shark fishing

Business News Highlights (Aug 28)

  • India projected to become world's 2nd-largest economy by 2038: EY forecast
  • Govt to push for carbon tax relaxations in EU trade negotiations
  • Silver jumps Rs 2,000 to record high; gold prices up by Rs 500
  • Industrial employment grows 5.9% in FY 2023-24: Survey
  • Non-alcoholic drink makers seek 18% GST and scrapping of 'sin tax'

Sports News Highlights (Aug 28)

  • Cabinet clears India's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
  • Anish Bhanwal bags silver in 25m rapid fire pistol at Asian Championships
  • Pulwama hosts its first-ever day-night cricket match, draws hundreds; called a "new hope"
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
School Assembly News Headlines, School Assembly News Headlines August 28, School Assembly News Headlines Today
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com