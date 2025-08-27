School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 27): Top National, World, Sports, Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 27): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for every student. Take a look at the top stories making headlines on August 27, 2025.

National News Highlights (Aug 27)

Trump's 50% tariff on Indian goods comes into effect today.

Heavy rains in North India trigger landslides on Vaishno Devi route, killing 30.

India to finalize $1 billion fighter jet engine deal with US firm despite ongoing tariff dispute.

ED raids AAP minister Bharadwaj's home in hospital 'scam' investigation.

Shoot-at-sight orders extended in Assam's Dhubri district until Durga Puja.

Amit Shah orders eviction of squatters near borders to prevent demographic shifts.

PM launches 'Mission Manufacturing' in response to Trump's tariffs.

India urges SCO to condemn cross-border terrorism.

International News Highlights (Aug 27)

Trump's positive remarks on Chinese students draw criticism from his MAGA supporters.

US states face potential funding cuts for failing to enforce English language rules for truckers.

Report reveals 15% of illegal arrivals at UK ports are Indian nationals.

Chinese President Xi to host PM Modi and Russian President Putin, showcasing Global South solidarity.

Business News Highlights (Aug 27)

Exporters seek government and RBI assistance similar to Covid-19 relief as tariffs take a toll.

Adani's bid to acquire JAL receives approval from the Competition Commission of India.

Maruti Suzuki plans a Rs 70,000 crore investment over the next 5-6 years.

Apple's new store to open in Pune, its fourth in India.

Sports News Highlights (Aug 27)