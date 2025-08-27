Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 27): Top National, World, Sports, Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 27): Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for every student.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 27): Top National, World, Sports, Updates
School Assembly News Headlines (August 27): Top National, International, Sports Updates For Students

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 27): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for every student. Take a look at the top stories making headlines on August 27, 2025.

National News Highlights (Aug 27)

  • Trump's 50% tariff on Indian goods comes into effect today.
  • Heavy rains in North India trigger landslides on Vaishno Devi route, killing 30.
  • India to finalize $1 billion fighter jet engine deal with US firm despite ongoing tariff dispute.
  • ED raids AAP minister Bharadwaj's home in hospital 'scam' investigation.
  • Shoot-at-sight orders extended in Assam's Dhubri district until Durga Puja.
  • Amit Shah orders eviction of squatters near borders to prevent demographic shifts.
  • PM launches 'Mission Manufacturing' in response to Trump's tariffs.
  • India urges SCO to condemn cross-border terrorism.

International News Highlights (Aug 27)

  • Trump's positive remarks on Chinese students draw criticism from his MAGA supporters.
  • US states face potential funding cuts for failing to enforce English language rules for truckers.
  • Report reveals 15% of illegal arrivals at UK ports are Indian nationals.
  • Chinese President Xi to host PM Modi and Russian President Putin, showcasing Global South solidarity.

Business News Highlights (Aug 27)

  • Exporters seek government and RBI assistance similar to Covid-19 relief as tariffs take a toll.
  • Adani's bid to acquire JAL receives approval from the Competition Commission of India.
  • Maruti Suzuki plans a Rs 70,000 crore investment over the next 5-6 years.
  • Apple's new store to open in Pune, its fourth in India.

Sports News Highlights (Aug 27)

  • Wasim Akram's 'patriotic' comments stir debate ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 clash.
  • Pakistan Cricket Board addresses rumors of captaincy changes following 'contract' controversy.
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 27), School Assembly News Headlines, School Assembly News Headlines Updates
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com