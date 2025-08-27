School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 27): Top National, World, Sports, Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (August 27): Top National, International, Sports Updates For Students
School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 27): Good morning, students! Here's a quick roundup of the latest news to start your day. Staying informed on key events at the national, international, and sports levels is essential for every student. Take a look at the top stories making headlines on August 27, 2025.
National News Highlights (Aug 27)
- Trump's 50% tariff on Indian goods comes into effect today.
- Heavy rains in North India trigger landslides on Vaishno Devi route, killing 30.
- India to finalize $1 billion fighter jet engine deal with US firm despite ongoing tariff dispute.
- ED raids AAP minister Bharadwaj's home in hospital 'scam' investigation.
- Shoot-at-sight orders extended in Assam's Dhubri district until Durga Puja.
- Amit Shah orders eviction of squatters near borders to prevent demographic shifts.
- PM launches 'Mission Manufacturing' in response to Trump's tariffs.
- India urges SCO to condemn cross-border terrorism.
International News Highlights (Aug 27)
- Trump's positive remarks on Chinese students draw criticism from his MAGA supporters.
- US states face potential funding cuts for failing to enforce English language rules for truckers.
- Report reveals 15% of illegal arrivals at UK ports are Indian nationals.
- Chinese President Xi to host PM Modi and Russian President Putin, showcasing Global South solidarity.
Business News Highlights (Aug 27)
- Exporters seek government and RBI assistance similar to Covid-19 relief as tariffs take a toll.
- Adani's bid to acquire JAL receives approval from the Competition Commission of India.
- Maruti Suzuki plans a Rs 70,000 crore investment over the next 5-6 years.
- Apple's new store to open in Pune, its fourth in India.
Sports News Highlights (Aug 27)
- Wasim Akram's 'patriotic' comments stir debate ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 clash.
- Pakistan Cricket Board addresses rumors of captaincy changes following 'contract' controversy.