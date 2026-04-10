School Assembly News Headlines (April 11): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 11): Take a look at the top stories making headlines.
School Assembly News Headlines (April 11): From Nitish Kumar taking oath as the Rajya Sabha MP to Yuvraj Singh reacting to Stuart Broad throwing his signed jersey in the dustbin, here are the top news headlines from the world of politics, sports, and education. Learn more about the ongoing global events, breakthroughs in the education sector, and the Supreme Court's take on well-reasoned and well-researched PILS.
Top National News:
- Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP, New Chief Minister In Bihar Soon
- "She's Not Bangladesh PM": Smriti Irani On Mamata Banerjee's "Outsider" Rhetoric
- PM Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar On Taking Oath As Rajya Sabha Member
- India Successfully Demonstrates 1,000-Kilometre Quantum Communication Network Using Homegrown Technology
- Stuck At 45 Feet: Battle On To Save 3-Year-Old From Ujjain Borewell
- "Grave Concern": Supreme Court On Indians Forced Into Russia-Ukraine War
- Uniform Civil Code In 6 Months, Rs 3,000 For Women: BJP's Bengal Manifesto
- Well-Reasoned, Well-Researched PILs Will Always Be Entertained: Supreme Court
Top International News:
- Iran Now Being Run By Revolutionary Guards, Turning Far More Hardline: Israel
- US Air Force Jet Approaches Pakistan's Nur Khan Base Ahead Of Talks
- Israeli Airstrikes On 2 Lebanon Towns Despite Trump's Request To Netanyahu
- Ghalibaf's Hard Line On Talks Resurfaces As Iran-US Negotiations In Pak Loom
Top Sports News:
- LSG Star Mukul Choudhary Sets Sights On MS Dhoni's Legacy: 'I Want To Finish Matches Like Him'
- Indian Men's Football Team To Compete In Unity Cup 2026 In London
- Yuvraj Singh Reacts To Stuart Broad Throwing His Signed Jersey In The Dustbin: "Acceptable"
- Arne Slot Feels 'Complete Support' From Liverpool Chiefs Despite Slump
- Andy Robertson To Leave Liverpool At End Of Season After 9 Years At Club
Top Education News:
- CBSE Introduces AI Curriculum For Classes 3 To 8, Assigns Training Theme For Current Session
- No Textbooks Yet: CBSE Directs Schools To Start Teaching Third Language Within 7 Days
- Rajasthan Schools To Review Students' Names, Drive To Replace Derogatory Terms Announced