Sangai International University Manipur Removed From UGC List Of Institutions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released an advisory for prospective students and parents informing them that Sangai International University, Churachandpur, Manipur has been removed from the UGC list of universities.

The students have been directed not to take admission in any of the programme offered by the Sangai University, Manipur as it has been prohibited from offering any UGC specified degree of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level.



An official notification from the university body reads, "Sangai International University, Churachandpur, Manipur has been removed from the UGC list of universities under Section 2(f) of UGC Act, 1956. The university cannot offer any UGC specified degree of Undergraduate, Postgraduate level including PhD."



The notification further highlighted that the Sangai International University, Churachandpur, Manipur was established by the Government of Manipur as a State Private University. Therefore, the name of university was enlisted in the UGC list of universities in June, 2015.

"The University was requested to provide the information required for inspection vide UGC letters. In spite of repeated written communications, the university has failed to submit the required information. Therefore, UGC issued a show cause notice vide F. No. 8-19/2015 (CPP-I/PU) dated 19.12.2023. The university was given an opportunity to show cause as to why action against the university be not taken by the UGC to remove its name from the list of universities as maintained by the UGC under Section 2(1) of the UGC Act, 1956," the notification added.



A copy of show cause notice was also sent to the Department of Higher Education, Government of Manipur with the request to take immediate action and send its comments, UGC said. It added it has not received any reply from the university and the comments from the Government of Manipur have also not been received.

