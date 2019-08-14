SAMS Odisha Spot Selection List Released For Degree Admission

SAMS Odisha has released the spot merit list on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha of Higher Education Department, Odisha Government, has released the spot merit list on the official website. The SAMS or Student Academic Management System registration of candidates name for spot admission will be accepted at the respective college as per the scheduled timeline published on samsodisha.gov.in, which means, eligible candidates whose names are on the selection list will have to register their names applying through a hand-written application at the college where their names are displayed, for consideration in spot admission. The SAMS Odisha second list for the degree or undergraduate admission was released in August first week.

According to the official notification, the SAMS Odisha spot selection list on college e-space -- a facility which is available at dheodisha.gov.in -- also.

There are a total of 1,047 degree colleges for which the students may take admission through SAMS Odisha facility.

This year, as per the data available on the SAMS portal, 2,37,215 students had registered for the web-counselling and admission into degree courses in Odisha. Out of those who registered, 2,16,534 applied online and the final number of applications received was 94,708.

There are two types of preferences for SAMS Odisha spot admission:

Preference 1 for candidates who were previously selected (payment made and intimation issued in 1st and 2nd selection) through online selection but could not take admission due to various reasons: They will be required to produce the intimation letter (issued earlier) at the selected college during the spot admission process.

Preference 2 for candidates who have submitted online application and are not selected during both the 1st and 2nd selection: They will be required to produce the applicant's copy of CM at the selected college during the admission process. If a candidate has already taken admission in 1st or 2nd selection and also eligible as per the sport selection criteria then the candidate's name will be considered for higher option only and need to produce the applicant's copy of Common Application Form or CAF at the selected college during the admission process.

The ratio 3 times of the subject wise number of vacant seats would not be followed for Preference 1, the official notification said.

Colleges are required to display the spot selection list on the college notice board on August 14 by 11.30 am without fail for the convenience of the candidates, according to the official notification.

Candidates belonging to Preference 1 will have to produce their intimation letter along with the hand-written application. Candidates belonging to Preference 2 will have to produce their applicant's copy of CAF along with the hand-written application.

College will shortlist the candidate's name for spot admission on merit only and the same will be displayed on the college notice board and update in college e-space as per the scheduled timeline.

All candidates selected under spot selection are required to pay their admission fee online through student login.

In case of spot admission (from lower to higher college), students have to pay/receive the differential amount as per the admission fees of selected colleges through online in order to confirm the seat for admission.

After successful payment of admission fees through online, intimation will be generated along with CLC.

