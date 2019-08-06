Odisha Degree (+3) Admission: Second Merit List Out

SAMS Odisha releases +3 Admission 2nd Merit List

For admission to degree or undergraduate courses in state, Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha has released the second merit list. The list is available on the official website of the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) at samsodisha.gov.in. This year, as per the data available on the SAMS portal, 2,37,215 students had registered for the web-counselling and admission into degree courses in Odisha. Out of those who registered, 2,16,534 applied online and the final number of applications received was 94,708.

Merit List

After the second merit list the Department will announce the admission details for spot admission. The spot selection merit list will have candidate number three times to the balance sheet after second merit list admission.

The spot selection list will be released on August 14.

Classes for first year +3 students will begin on August 24.

Odisha +3 Admission 2019: How To Check Merit List?

Step one: Go to SAMS portal: http://samsodisha.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the link for Degree (+3) admission.

Step three: Click on the merit list link.

Step four: Fill in all the details.

Step five: Submit and view your allotment status.

The merit list has been released separately for students in the PwD category.

The first merit list was released on July 18.

