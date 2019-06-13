Odisha To Introduce Uniform Syllabus In Universities

Odisha government will introduce uniform syllabus in universities

The Odisha government will introduce a uniform syllabus for undergraduate courses in all universities from the 2019-2020 academic session, a minister said on Thursday.

Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahu informed that a common syllabus will be introduced across universities from the ensuing academic session. The minister held a meeting with vice-chancellors of all state-run varsities here on Thursday.

"As of now, different syllabus is followed by different universities. But we have decided to introduce a uniform syllabus and hold examinations within a time-frame, which will help students in future while pursuing further higher studies," said Sahu.

The minister also asked the vice-chancellors to fill up vacant teaching posts in their respective universities and colleges affiliated under them as soon as possible.

The meeting also decided to extend financial aid and free coaching to 100 candidates preparing for civil service examinations.

"So far, 86 students have applied for the same and each of them would be provided with free coaching along with necessary financial assistance," the minister said.

