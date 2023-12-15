Sainik Schools Registrations to Close Tomorrow, Check Details

Registrations for admission to class 6 and 9 in 33 Sainik schools across the country will conclude on December 16, 2023. Students who wish to take admission in the English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to register for the entrance exam.

Sainik schools prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies for officers.

The All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 for admission to class 6 and 9 is scheduled to be held on January 21, 2024. The examination fee for candidates belonging to the general category and wards of defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC is Rs 650. The exam fee for students belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes is Rs 500. The last date for payment of fee through debit/credit card or internet banking/UPI is December 16, 2023.

Students willing to take admission in class 6 at Sainik schools should be between the age group of 10-12 years as on March 31, 2023.

Admission for girls is open for class 6, subject to availability of vacancies. The age criteria for female students is same as that of boys. For taking admission in class 9, candidates should be between the age group of 13-15 years as on March 31, 2024 and should have passed class 8 from a recognised school. Admission for girls is open for class 9, subject to availability of vacancies. Their age criteria is same as that of boys.

The exam pattern will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to be held in Pen paper mode.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved 19 New Sainik Schools, which operate in partnership with NGOs/private schools/State Governments. These approved New Sainik Schools function under the Sainik Schools Society. Admission to the Sainik School stream of class 6 of the New Sainik Schools, for the academic year 2024-25 is also through AISSEE-2024.