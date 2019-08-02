RTU Result 2019 Released. Direct Download Link Here

RTU result is available on the official website of the Technical University, rtu.ac.in.

RTU result 2019: Rajasthan Technical University or RTU, Kota, has released Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) results. The RTU result for B.Tech sixth semester main, back and reback streams have been released on the official results website of the Kota-based Technical University, esuvidha.info. A direct link for RTU result is available on the official website of the Technical University, rtu.ac.in. The varsity has also released Master of Business Administration or MBA and Master of Computer Application or MCA first semester man and back after revaluation results. These results are also available at esuvidha.info.

RTU result 2019: Direct link

Candidates who are searching for RTU results may download their results from this direct link:

RTU results direct link

Candidates would need their roll number, name and mother's name to download their RTU results.

Rajasthan Technical University (RTU)

Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) is located in Kota in the state of Rajasthan. It was established in 2006 by the Government of Rajasthan to enhance the technical education in the state.

The university has been established in the campus of University College of Engineering, Kota (previously known as Engineering College, Kota), which is located on the Rawatbhata Road, about 14 kms from Kota Railway Station and 10 kms from Kota Bus Stand.

The university currently affiliates about 112 Engineering Colleges,05 B.Arch, 27 MCA Colleges, 60 MBA Colleges, 48 M.Tech Colleges,01 M.Arch and 02 Hotel Management and Catering Institute. More than 2.5 lacs students study in the various institutes affiliated to the University.

