RTU B.Tech 1st Semester Results Declared @ Esuvidha.info, Rtu.ac.in; Check Now

RTU has also released Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) third semester results of main and back candidates along with Master of Technology (M.Tech) first semester results of back and main candidates today.
RTU Result 2018: How to check
Follow these steps to check your results:
Step One: Go to the official website RTU
Step Two: Click on the results link given under examinations tab
Step Three: On next page - a new papte - choose your class first, then enter your roll number, name, mothers name and the captcha given there.
Step Four: Click on show results and check your results
The candidates may directly go to the website esuvidha.info and check the results from there.
RTU Result 2018: List of results
RTU released these results today:
1. BTECH I SEM. BACK EXAM. 2018
2. BTECH I SEM. MAIN EXAM. 2018
3. BTECH I SEM. REBACK/MERCY BACK EXAM. 2018
4. BTECH II SEM. BACK EXAM. 2018 (HELD WITH I SEM.)
5. BARCH I SEM.(BACK) EXAM. 2018
6. BARCH I SEM.(MAIN) EXAM. 2018
7. BHMCT I SEM. BACK EXAM. 2018
8. BHMCT III SEM. BACK EXAM. 2018
9. BHMCT III SEM. MAIN EXAM. 2018
10. MARCH I SEM. (BACK) EXAM. 2018
11. MARCH I SEM. (MAIN) EXAM. 2018
12. MTECH I SEM (BACK) EXAM - 2018
