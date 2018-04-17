RTU B.Tech 1st Semester Results Declared @ Esuvidha.info, Rtu.ac.in; Check Now

Education | | Updated: April 17, 2018
RTU Result 2018: Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota has released the first semester results of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) exams held recently. The RTU results for B.Tech Mack, Main, Reback and Mercy candidates have been released on the website esuvidha.info. RTU has also released first semester results of Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) today.

RTU has also released Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) third semester results of main and back candidates along with Master of Technology (M.Tech) first semester results of back and main candidates today.
 

RTU Result 2018: How to check


Follow these steps to check your results:

Step One: Go to the official website RTU
Step Two: Click on the results link given under examinations tab
Step Three: On next page - a new papte - choose your class first, then enter your roll number, name, mothers name and the captcha given there.
Step Four: Click on show results and check your results

The candidates may directly go to the website esuvidha.info and check the results from there.

RTU Result 2018: List of results

RTU released these results today:

1. BTECH I SEM. BACK EXAM. 2018 

2. BTECH I SEM. MAIN EXAM. 2018 

3. BTECH I SEM. REBACK/MERCY BACK EXAM. 2018 

4. BTECH II SEM. BACK EXAM. 2018 (HELD WITH I SEM.) 

5. BARCH I SEM.(BACK) EXAM. 2018 

6. BARCH I SEM.(MAIN) EXAM. 2018 

7. BHMCT I SEM. BACK EXAM. 2018 

8. BHMCT III SEM. BACK EXAM. 2018 

9. BHMCT III SEM. MAIN EXAM. 2018 

10. MARCH I SEM. (BACK) EXAM. 2018 

11. MARCH I SEM. (MAIN) EXAM. 2018 

12. MTECH I SEM (BACK) EXAM - 2018 

13. MTECH I SEM (MAIN) EXAM - 2018

