Girl Student Made Co-Accused In Rajasthan Professor Sexual Favours Case

A BTech final-year student of Rajasthan Technical University was arrested on Wednesday, days after an associate professor at the varsity was held for allegedly demanding sexual favours from students and failing them when rebuffed, police said.

The girl student, a native of Jaipur, has been made co-accused alongside the accused associate professor Girish Parmar and a male final-year student who allegedly mediated on his behalf.

The trio was sent to judicial custody till January 10 by a local court, they said.

The Special Investigations Team (SIT) probing into the incident found that Parmar allegedly used exams to trap women students, manipulated the examination papers and even assigned marks on blank answer copies, it said.

The SIT seized several answer copies from Parmar's home and has decided to investigate the sixth semester and mid-term exam results.

Deputy Superintendent of Police and SIT member Amar Singh said the co-accused female student allegedly worked with the professor, checked answer copies and gave marks according to her discretion. She even set the questions for semester exams in the department.

Parmar was arrested on December 21 for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a final-year student and failing her in his subject after he was rebuffed.

He also allegedly tried to mount pressure on the student through one of her classmates, who has also been arrested.

