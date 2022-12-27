More Trouble For Rajasthan Professor Arrested For Demanding Sexual Favours

The professor tried to mount pressure on the student, according to police. (Representational)

Days after an associate professor of the Rajasthan Technical University was arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a student, one of his former students has made similar allegations against him.

Separately, the university on Monday removed another professor, Rajiv Gupta, from the post of dean after deciding to reopen a two-year-old case against him pertaining to the alleged harassment of a contractual employee.

Gupta, however, would continue to work as a professor at the university.

Girish Parmar was arrested on December 21 and sent to three-day police custody the next day for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a final-year student and failing her in his subject after he was rebuffed.

He also tried to mount pressure on the student through one of her classmates, who has also been arrested, according to police.

In fresh trouble for Parmar, a student of a private college where he was the principal, lodged a complaint against him on Sunday alleging he harassed her, according to police.

An FIR has been registered at R K Puram police station in Kota, the police said.

During the investigation so far into the case lodged against Parmar on the complaint of the RTU student, it was found that he married twice but both his wives left him, they said.

He would get a few of his favourite students to set question papers and check answer sheets. While his favourite students were given high marks, those he was conspiring to trap would get low marks or were failed, they added.

RTU officials said the university has decided to reopen a two-year-old harassment case against professor Gupta.

The case, which was lodged on a complaint by a contractual employee of the university, was closed after police filed their final report in the matter, they said.

In view of the reopening of the case, professor Gupta has been removed from the post of dean, faculty affairs. However, he would continue to remain a professor at the university, RTU Vice-Chancellor S K Singh said.

The investigation in the case against professor Gupta is yet to be started, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Singh said.

