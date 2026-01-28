Ex-Citigroup Executive Sues Bank, Alleges Sexual Harassment By Wealth Management Chief

Julia Carreon, a former Citigroup managing director, has filed a lawsuit against the bank, alleging that she was forced out after experiencing a "campaign of unrelenting and egregious sexual harassment" by top executive Andy Sieg, the head of wealth management. Citigroup has rejected the claims, stating the lawsuit "has absolutely no merit," and is attempting to move the case to private arbitration, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Notably, Carreon worked in Citi's wealth-management division until 2024. She was hired as a managing director in 2021 to transform the wealth management unit's digital experience.

What are the allegations?

Julia Carreon's lawsuit, filed in a Manhattan federal court on January 26, details several allegations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Carreon alleges that Sieg frequently called and texted her late at night, insisted she sit near him during meetings despite her not being a direct report, and told colleagues that they shared a "secret song."

According to the lawsuit, Sieg's actions led other employees to falsely believe Carreon had an affair to gain a promotion, a rumor he did not deny and which damaged her professional reputation.

Carreon claims Citigroup's HR department, which she described as "weaponised," then investigated her, not Sieg, over the false allegations and ultimately forced her out of the company in June 2024.

"This pervasive sexual harassment created a hostile work environment that robbed Carreon of power in the workplace, deprived her of her chance to shine on her own merit, and damaged her professional reputation. Others at Citi felt free to treat Carreon as worthless, incapable, and powerless because they believed that she had achieved success through an affair with Sieg rather than business acumen," the lawsuit alleged.

She is now seeking unspecified damages from the bank for emotional pain, mental anguish, and inconvenience, among other things.

Citigroup's Response

A Citi spokesperson denied Carreon's allegations. In a statement, a Citi spokesman said the lawsuit "has absolutely no merit, and we will demonstrate that through the legal process."

Citigroup also countered Carreon's claims by asserting that her case should be handled in arbitration due to a prior employment agreement. The bank's court filings also included past messages from Carreon in which she praised Sieg, including one sent the day before her departure where she wrote, "You are truly one of the most exceptional people & leaders I've ever met. Your integrity is irreproachable."