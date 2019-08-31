RTU Result For B.Tech. 2nd Semester Released. Direct Link Here

RTU result for B.Tech second semester exams available at rtu.ac.in and esuvidha.info.

RTU result 2019: RTU or Rajasthan Technical University, Kota, has released Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) results for semester 2 exams. The RTU result for B.Tech second semester main, back and old streams have been released on the official results website of the Kota-based Technical University, rtu.ac.in. The direct RTU result link can be accessed from esuvidha.info (the same has been provided hee also). The varsity had released the RTU results for sixth semester students in August first week. Master of Technology (M.Tech.) second semester back and main results have also been released on the official website.

The varsity has also released Master of Business Administration or MBA and Master of Computer Application or MCA first semester man and back after revaluation results earlier.

These results are also available at esuvidha.info.

RTU result 2019: Direct link

Candidates who are searching for RTU results may download their results from this direct link:

RTU results direct link

Candidates would need their roll number, name and mother's name to download their RTU results.

Rajasthan Technical University (RTU)

Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) is located in Kota in the state of Rajasthan. It was established in 2006 by the Government of Rajasthan to enhance the technical education in the state.

The university has been established in the campus of University College of Engineering, Kota (previously known as Engineering College, Kota), which is located on the Rawatbhata Road, about 14 kms from Kota Railway Station and 10 kms from Kota Bus Stand.

The university currently affiliates about 112 Engineering Colleges,05 B.Arch, 27 MCA Colleges, 60 MBA Colleges, 48 M.Tech Colleges,01 M.Arch and 02 Hotel Management and Catering Institute. More than 2.5 lacs students study in the various institutes affiliated to the University.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.