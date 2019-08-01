MAKAUT Result Releaased @ Makautexam.net. Direct Link Here

MAKAUT results are available in the website: www.makautexam.net.

MAKAUT result 2019: MAKAUT result has been released for all the even semester courses. The MAKAUT results are available in the website: www.makautexam.net. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology or MAKAUT, formerly West Bengal University of Technology, a state university located in Kolkata, released the results for even semester (second, fourth, sixth and eighth) results of all Undergraduate (UG), MBA and MCA courses on Wednesday. Along with this, MAKAUT has also released the odd semester resutls of BHSM and BHMCT courses yesterday.

Candidates would need their examination registration details to access the MAKAUT result from the official website.

MAKAUT result direct link

Click on the link provided here to download your MAKAUT results.

"It is notified for information of all students and the Principals/Directors of all the affiliated Colleges/Institutes of MAKAUT, WB / In-House Departments of MAKAUT, WB, that the Even Semester 2018-19 results (2th, 4th, 6th and 8th Semester) of UG, MBA, MCA and Odd Semester 2018-19 results of BHSM (3 rd Semester), BHMCT (5 th Semester) courses are published on 31st July, 2019," said a notification on MAKAUT result.

Before this MAKAUT had released the even semester results (4th, 6 th , 8 th and 10 th Semester) of UG, MBA and MCA courses on July 19, 2019.

"In case of incomplete results, the colleges concern are advised to contact office of the undersigned immediately. In case of any discrepancy in the said results, the same may be informed in writing to the office of the Controller of Examinations at City office: BF-142, Sector-I, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700064 within 7 days of publication of results," the MAKAUT results notification said.

