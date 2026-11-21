RSSB CET 12th Level 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 12th Level City Intimation Slip today, November 21, 2026. Applicants who have registered for the exam can now check and download their exam city slip from the official website, sso.rajasthan.gov.in. To access the city slip, candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth and captcha code.

The city slip is an important document that contains the name of the city allotted to the candidate. The early release of the exam slip allows applicants to make their travelling arrangements well in advance so that there is no last-minute chaos.

It is important for applicants to note that the advance city slip is not a RSSB CET admit card 2026. The admit card will be released a few days before the examination date and is mandatory to be carried on the exam day for entry inside the centre.

The RSSB CET 12th Level exam will be conducted on December 1, 2 and 3, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts each day, the morning shift will run from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift will be held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

RSSB CET 12th Level 2026 City Slip: Steps to Download

Provided below are steps for candidates to download the city intimation slip from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now select the recruitment section on the homepage.

Step 3: Under this section, click on the "RSSB CET12th Level City Intimation Slip 2026".

Step 4: Once the link is clicked upon enter the application number and date of birth in the designated space.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Details Mentioned

The exam city slip contains important details such as name, application number, gender, category, exam city, exam date and shift timings. Candidates are advised to verify the details after downloading the city slip.