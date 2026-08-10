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Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Merit List Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026 has been released by RSSB. Candidates can check the final selection list, merit details, and cut-off marks.

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Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Merit List Here
RSSB has released the Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026 for the Fourth Class Employee Direct Recruitment 2024. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can now check their final selection status through the official website. The final result has been issued after the completion of document verification and eligibility checks. A total of 6,339 candidates have been included in the final selection phase. The board has released merit-wise selection lists and category-wise cut-off details for candidates.

How To Download Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026?

  • Visit the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Go to the Results section on the homepage.
  • Find the link for Fourth Class Employee Direct Recruitment 2024.
  • Select the relevant final result or merit-wise selection list PDF.
  • Open the PDF
  • Search for the name or roll number.
  • Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Selected candidates should also follow the further instructions issued by the board regarding the appointment process.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026: Selection List

The Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026 includes separate selection lists for different areas and departments. Candidates can check the lists for the Non-Tribal Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan areas. RSSB has also published documents covering appointments in the Rajasthan Government Secretariat, RPSC, and various subordinate departments and offices.

Some candidates whose cases were earlier kept pending due to court orders have also been covered in the latest documents. Candidates are advised to check their name or roll number in the relevant PDF.

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