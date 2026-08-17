Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 874 Posts, Direct Link Here

Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has started application process for 874 Junior Engineer posts. Candidates can submit their applications online through the official Rajasthan recruitment portal. The last date to apply is September 14, 2026. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details and application requirements before submitting the form. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies from disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Candidates must hold the required engineering qualification as specified for their respective posts.

Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the schedule for the application below:

Application begins: August 16, 2026

Last date to apply: September 14, 2026

Application deadline: 11:59 PM

Exam Date: February 2027

How to Apply for RSSB JE Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026 application:

Visit the official recruitment portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Log in with the Rajasthan SSO ID and password.

Select the relevant Junior Engineer recruitment application.

Enter required details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout or digital copy of the submitted application for future reference.

RSSB JE Application Fee 2026

Candidates have to pay the prescribed fee online while submitting the application form. Check category-wise fee details below:

UR/Gen/OBC: Rs 600

OBC (NCL)/EWS/SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 400

Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years of age. They should also have a Diploma or BE/BTech degree in a relevant engineering branch such as Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, or Agricultural Engineering from a recognised university or institute.

The selection process for Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026 includes written exam, documents verification and medical exam.