Rajasthan REET Mains Result 2026: RSSB Teacher Recruitment Merit List, Cut-Off Out, Download Here

RSSB REET 2026 Result: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025-2026 results for Level 1 primary (Classes 1-5) and Level 2 upper primary (Classes 6-8). Candidates can now check and download the roll number-wise merit list on the board's official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Along with the merit list, the board has released the cut-off list also and a separate list for Document Verification (DV) purposes.

Rajasthan REET Mains Result 2026: How To Download Merit List?

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Head over to the "Results" section.

Click on the respective merit list according to the subject (Sanskrit, Science/Mathematics) and the level of examination you appeared for.

The roll number-wise merit list will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Download Link For REET Mains 2026 Merit List, Cut-Off, Docuement Verification

The merit list includes details such as candidate's name, marks, roll number, parent's name, gender, category and other details.

The cut-off for General category for the Sanskrit education department is 210.6713. For Science/Maths examination, the cut-off is 216.1690.

Earlier, the board had increased the number of vacancies in the Elementary Education Department by 2,000. There were 636 posts in the Sanskrit Education Department and 5,000 posts in the Elementary Education Department. The recruitment examination was conducted on January 17 and January 20, 2026.