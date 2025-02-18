RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended For More Than 1,000 Vacancies, Check Details

Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: The Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of ministerial and isolated posts. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,036 positions across various categories. The application window will now close on February 21 at 11.59pm. The application fee payment window after the closing date will be open from February 22, 2025, to February 23, 2025.

The modification window for making corrections to the application form (with payment of the modification fee) will be open from March 6, 2025, to March 15, 2025. However, details entered in the "Create an Account" form and "Chosen RRB" section cannot be modified.

The official notification states: "Candidates must ensure that their own photograph and signature, as per the standard specifications mentioned in the notice, are uploaded in the online application. If, at any stage of the recruitment process, it is noted that the photograph/signature is blurred, ineligible, or non-standard, such applications are liable to be rejected."

Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

General, OBC, and EWS candidates: Rs 500

SC/ST candidates: Rs 250

Note: Refunds will be issued after the Stage I exam.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 187

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 338

Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training): 03

Chief Law Assistant: 54

Public Prosecutor: 20

Physical Training Instructor (PTI) - English Medium: 18

Scientific Assistant / Training: 02

Junior Translator (Hindi): 130

Senior Publicity Inspector: 03

Staff and Welfare Inspector: 59

Librarian: 10

Music Teacher (Female): 03

Primary Railway Teacher: 188

Assistant Teacher (Female Junior School): 02

Laboratory Assistant / School: 07

Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist): 12

Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Candidates can submit their applications via the official RRB website. Ensure that you review the detailed notification for eligibility criteria, age limits, and the selection process before applying.