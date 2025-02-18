RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended For More Than 1,000 Vacancies, Check Details

The modification window for making corrections to the application form (with payment of the modification fee) will be open from March 6, 2025, to March 15, 2025. However, details entered in the "Create an Account" form and "Chosen RRB" section cannot be modified.
The official notification states: "Candidates must ensure that their own photograph and signature, as per the standard specifications mentioned in the notice, are uploaded in the online application. If, at any stage of the recruitment process, it is noted that the photograph/signature is blurred, ineligible, or non-standard, such applications are liable to be rejected."
Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: Application Fees
- General, OBC, and EWS candidates: Rs 500
- SC/ST candidates: Rs 250
Note: Refunds will be issued after the Stage I exam.
Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
- Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 187
- Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 338
- Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training): 03
- Chief Law Assistant: 54
- Public Prosecutor: 20
- Physical Training Instructor (PTI) - English Medium: 18
- Scientific Assistant / Training: 02
- Junior Translator (Hindi): 130
- Senior Publicity Inspector: 03
- Staff and Welfare Inspector: 59
- Librarian: 10
- Music Teacher (Female): 03
- Primary Railway Teacher: 188
- Assistant Teacher (Female Junior School): 02
- Laboratory Assistant / School: 07
- Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist): 12
Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: How To Apply
Candidates can submit their applications via the official RRB website. Ensure that you review the detailed notification for eligibility criteria, age limits, and the selection process before applying.