RRB Group D Scorecard 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D scorecard 2026 for the applicants who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) under the employment notice CEN 09/2025. Candidates can now download their scorecard and check their normalised marks through the official RRB regional websites.

To access the documents applicants are required to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login window. The scorecard link will remain active on the portal till December 1, 2026 at 11:55 pm. Once closed applicants will not be able to download their scorecard and any request for reopening the link will not be accepted.

The exam-conducting board released the zone-wise Group D result along with the cut-off on November 12, 2026.

Steps to Download RRB Group D Scorecard

Provided below are steps for candidates to download the Group D scorecard from the portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the regional link.

Step 3: Under the regional section find the link titled RRB Group D CEN 09/2025.

Step 4: Click on the scorecard link.

Step 5: Once the link is clicked upon a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Enter the details such as registration number and date of birth in the designated spaces.

Step 7: Click on the submit button.

Step 8: The RRB Group D scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 9: Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

The RRB Group D exam was conducted from August 3 to 25, 2026. Those shortlisted for the CBT 1 mode will move to the next stage of the selection process which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by document verification and medical fitness test.