RRB Group D Result 2026 Out: Check Zone-Wise PDF, Scorecard Details

RRB Group D Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the Group D result for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the result PDF from the respective RRB regional websites. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of the applicants shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The RRB Group D exam was conducted from August 3 to August 25, 2026 to fill a total of 22,195 vacancies across the railway zones. The zone-wise result PDF has been published by the exam-conducting board. The scorecard link will be activated on or before November 16, 2026 at 5 pm. Candidates will be able to access their scores till December 1, 2026.

The PET schedule and the release date of the admit card will be announced later by the respective RRC chairpersons.

How to Check RRB Group D Result 2026?

Applicants can follow the steps below to check their qualifying status for the RRB group D exam.

Step 1: Visit the official RRB regional websites.

Step 2: On the homepage, open the result section.

Step 3: Now click on the link "RRB Group D Result for CEN 09/2025".

Step 4: Once clicked upon the link, the result PDF with the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Search for the roll number using Ctrl+F.

Step 6: Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

Candidates with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), ex-servicemen, Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are exempt from the PET stage. Their list will be released separately by the RRCs.